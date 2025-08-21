News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 8/21 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Punk’s pipe bomb compared to Russo’s 2000 Hogan shoot, grading 20+ main eventers, TNA on Wednesdays, Breakker, AAA, more (73 min.)

August 21, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

  • Should Brock Lesnar’s return have been delayed until it was closer to the John Cena match?
  • Why is C.M. Punk’s “Pipe Bomb” promo celebrated but Vince Russo’s 2000 shoot style promo aimed at Hulk Hogan wasn’t?
  • A request to recognize Roy Shire’s Northern California territory from the 1960s and ’70s
  • Grading a list of 20+ main event ex-champion wrestlers in terms of their it-factor that led to drawing fans
  • Todd’s list of dozens of recommended movies
  • Will AEW have to move away from the PPV model? If they moved their PPVs to streaming, would the length and format change for a different audience?
  • Do Rusev and Aleister Black already regret leaving AEW?
  • Will fans in Europe scoff at the length of AEW live events they attend?
  • What does WWE gain from the perceived bullying of AEW?
  • Wouldn’t TNA moving to Wednesdays essentially be a suicide mission for TNA?
  • Should WWE aim to diversity the look of the women’s roster away from being so dolled up?
  • Is Seth Rollins going to hold back Bron Breakker because he’s so mid and hasn’t adjusted at all in this new Vision faction?
  • Does AAA under WWE’s control feel second-rate?
  • Did AEW sour on Jade Cargill?
  • Thoughts on the setting for NXT TV this week?
  • How truly stupid was the MJF-Hangman-Mark Briscoe angle on Dynamite this week?
  • Is Bron Breakker’s upside not as high as so many are forecasting?
  • Is Breakker a more well-rounded act than Rick Steiner in 1990?
  • Were The Radicalz when they arrived in WWE kind of ridiculous looking?

