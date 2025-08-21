VIP PODCAST 8/21 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Punk’s pipe bomb compared to Russo’s 2000 Hogan shoot, grading 20+ main eventers, TNA on Wednesdays, Breakker, AAA, more (73 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Should Brock Lesnar’s return have been delayed until it was closer to the John Cena match?

Why is C.M. Punk’s “Pipe Bomb” promo celebrated but Vince Russo’s 2000 shoot style promo aimed at Hulk Hogan wasn’t?

A request to recognize Roy Shire’s Northern California territory from the 1960s and ’70s

Grading a list of 20+ main event ex-champion wrestlers in terms of their it-factor that led to drawing fans

Todd’s list of dozens of recommended movies

Will AEW have to move away from the PPV model? If they moved their PPVs to streaming, would the length and format change for a different audience?

Do Rusev and Aleister Black already regret leaving AEW?

Will fans in Europe scoff at the length of AEW live events they attend?

What does WWE gain from the perceived bullying of AEW?

Wouldn’t TNA moving to Wednesdays essentially be a suicide mission for TNA?

Should WWE aim to diversity the look of the women’s roster away from being so dolled up?

Is Seth Rollins going to hold back Bron Breakker because he’s so mid and hasn’t adjusted at all in this new Vision faction?

Does AAA under WWE’s control feel second-rate?

Did AEW sour on Jade Cargill?

Thoughts on the setting for NXT TV this week?

How truly stupid was the MJF-Hangman-Mark Briscoe angle on Dynamite this week?

Is Bron Breakker’s upside not as high as so many are forecasting?

Is Breakker a more well-rounded act than Rick Steiner in 1990?

Were The Radicalz when they arrived in WWE kind of ridiculous looking?

