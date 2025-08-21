News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 8/21 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Jericho’s future, MJF’s threat to set Briscoe on fire, Bayley’s voices, Wrestlepalooza on ESPN, Forbidden Door preview (105 min.)

August 21, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, the following topics are covered:

  • Chris Jericho’s future and potential return to WWE
  • Reaction to WWE Wrestlepalooza streaming live on ESPN head-to-head with AEW All Out on Sept. 20
  • New Japan G1 final
  • A review of AAA TripleMania with Dominik Mysterio and A.J. Styles
  • TNA Emergence review
  • Thoughts on rumors of a TNA sale
  • A review of NXT TV and a preview of NXT Heatwave
  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including viewers hearing the voices in Bailey’s head
  • A review of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite including the epic stupidity of MJF threatening to set Mark Briscoe on fire and why its a bad idea and if MJF has unearned the respect he once had
  • The latest from UFC
  • Two book reviews, one by Rockin’ Robin and the other by Bill Eadie

