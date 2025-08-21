VIP PODCAST 8/21 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Jericho’s future, MJF’s threat to set Briscoe on fire, Bayley’s voices, Wrestlepalooza on ESPN, Forbidden Door preview (105 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Chris Jericho’s future and potential return to WWE

Reaction to WWE Wrestlepalooza streaming live on ESPN head-to-head with AEW All Out on Sept. 20

New Japan G1 final

A review of AAA TripleMania with Dominik Mysterio and A.J. Styles

TNA Emergence review

Thoughts on rumors of a TNA sale

A review of NXT TV and a preview of NXT Heatwave

Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including viewers hearing the voices in Bailey’s head

A review of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite including the epic stupidity of MJF threatening to set Mark Briscoe on fire and why its a bad idea and if MJF has unearned the respect he once had

The latest from UFC

Two book reviews, one by Rockin’ Robin and the other by Bill Eadie

