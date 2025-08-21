VIP PODCAST 8/21 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Jericho’s future, MJF’s threat to set Briscoe on fire, Bayley’s voices, Wrestlepalooza on ESPN, Forbidden Door preview (105 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, the following topics are covered:
- Chris Jericho’s future and potential return to WWE
- Reaction to WWE Wrestlepalooza streaming live on ESPN head-to-head with AEW All Out on Sept. 20
- New Japan G1 final
- A review of AAA TripleMania with Dominik Mysterio and A.J. Styles
- TNA Emergence review
- Thoughts on rumors of a TNA sale
- A review of NXT TV and a preview of NXT Heatwave
- Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including viewers hearing the voices in Bailey’s head
- A review of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite including the epic stupidity of MJF threatening to set Mark Briscoe on fire and why its a bad idea and if MJF has unearned the respect he once had
- The latest from UFC
- Two book reviews, one by Rockin’ Robin and the other by Bill Eadie
View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
