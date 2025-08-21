FREE PODCAST 8/21 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Reaction to death of Lance Cade, Summerslam, Mr. Wrestling II, TNA’s blood & guts ending, more (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Aug. 13, 2010 episode of the PWTorch Livecast where PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and co-host PWTorch Nostalgia columnist Brian Hoops discussion with live callers on Lance Cade’s death at age 29 in-depth, what it means for the industry, what steps WWE can do to help wrestlers avoid early deaths, whether education can help, WWE’s reaction and how they likely view Cade’s death. Also, a discussion of the previous night’s TNA Impact and the debut of Reax, Impact’s blood & guts ending, pros and cons of the Reax show, and much more.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed the Summerslam PPV in-depth, whether The Undertaker will be involved, finishes of matches, champions coming out of the PPV, and more. Also, breaking news analysis of the TNA Impact viewership for last night’s show. Hoops also recaps Nostalgia News & Notes on Mr. Wrestling II, Sir Oliver Humperdink, Buff Bagwell, and more.

