TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (8/21): The System & Cardona vs. Order 4, Knockouts Gauntlet, Kazarian vs. Something

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

AUGUST 21, 2025

BALTIMORE, MD AT CHESAPEAKE EMPLOYERS INSURANCE ARENA

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap of Emergence.

-“Cross the Line” open.

-Trick Williams walked to the ring to start the show. Trick bragged about his win. He said he wears his title belt upside down because he has turned TNA upside down. Eventually, Mike Santana entered the arena through the crowd and interrupted.

Santana said that people were tired of hearing Trick talk. He gave Trick props for turning TNA upside down and beating Moose, Joe Hendry, and himself. He noted that Trick didn’t pin him at Slammiversary. He vowed to hunt Trick down and become the TNA World Champion.

Trick said it was all lies and that Santana doesn’t have what it takes. He said he wouldn’t defend against Santana. This brought out Santino Marella. Santino said that Santana deserved a title shot and he was about to make the match. Trick interrupted and said he has 50 days to defend the title. He said he did Santana a favor, so he didn’t embarrass himself in front of his family again. Santana charged the ring and Trick fled.

-Gia Miller interviewed Order 4. Mustafa Ali talked about facing The System and Matt Cardona. Ali said that he doesn’t trust the System. [c]

-Trick talked with AJ Francis backstage. Santino approached and said he would review the contract to see if Trick didn’t have to defend the belt in 50 days. He said the contract didn’t say that Trick couldn’t compete though and he made a match for next week to have Trick and AJ face Santana and a partner.

-Highlights from Santana showing up during Trick’s match on NXT on Tuesday. They also showed the Elegance Brand facing Fatal Influence and plugged Heatwave.

(1) TNA KNOCKOUTS GAUNTLET MATCH

The winner of the match would become the new number one contender to the Knockouts Title. Xia Brookside was number one. She did an inset promo during her entrance. Killer Kelly drew number two. Her inset promo played as well.

After some stalling, Xia took Kelly to the mat. Xia missed a charge to the corner and Kelly stomped her. Kelly got some near falls, but Xia made a comeback. Xia slammed Kelly to the mat from the top rope and got the pin. Dani Luna was next. [c]

Hannifan noted that Xia and Dani have known each other since they were teenagers. They traded the advantage. Dani pinned Xia after a Luna Landing. Rosemary was in next. [c]

Rosemary charged Dani at the bell. The action quickly spilled to the floor. Rosemary took over with aggressive offense. Dani made a comeback. Dani pinned Rosemary after the Luna Landing.

Indi Hartwell was the next wrestler. Rosemary charged Indi and fought her on the ramp. [c]

Dani and Indi went back and forth and traded pin attempts. Indi won with a rollup. Dani had a frustrated look after the loss. She turned on Indi, then stomped and punched her. A puzzled Jody Threat was up next. She had words with Dani. Dani said she did it for Jody. Jody checked on Indi. The bell rang.

Dani got back in the ring with a chair, but Jody stopped her. Dani threw down the chair, then decked Jody. The referee rang the bell. Dani attacked Indi with the chair. Security broke it up. Dani clotheslined one of the security guys. Fans chanted “One more time!”

WINNER: Jody Threat by DQ in 32:00.

(D.L.’s Take: The in-ring action was good throughout. The DQ finish was lame, especially for a match that was so long. Dani’s heel turn might be the spark that puts her in the top echelon of Knockouts. She certainly has the talent; she just needs the right storyline.)

-The Injury Report featured referee Daniel Spencer, Zachary Wentz, Matt Cardona, and Ash by Elegance. [c]

-Iinspiration backstage promo. They said they were still focused on the tag team belts. Fatal Influence walked in and said they were from the superior brand. They challenged each other to a match.

-Jody Threat told Santino that she didn’t earn the win and couldn’t accept the title shot. An angry Dani Luna walked in and said she attacked Indi for Jody. Jody asked Dani what was wrong with her. Dani said she wasn’t getting what she deserved and walked off.

-Ryan Nemeth walked to the stage. He said that his big brother returns to TNA in two weeks. A graphic showed Nic Nemeth and announced the same message.

(2) JAKE SOMETHING vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN

Jake had the early offense. Jake clotheslined Frankie to the outside. Jake clotheslined Frankie on the floor. Back in the ring, Jake powerslammed Frankie. Frankie gave Jake a backstabber and a springboard legdrop and got a one count. Jake followed with clotheslines.

Frankie tried to run, but Jake stood on his foot so he couldn’t go anywhere, then decked him. Jake fought out of the chicken wing. Jake powerbombed Frankie for a two count. Frankie pulled off a turnbuckle pad and threw Jake into it. Frankie hit the Fade to Black on Jake and got the pin.

WINNER: Frankie Kazarian in 6:00.

(D.L.’s Take: This was short, but they worked well together and packed a lot into a brief amount of time. This seems to be building to an eventual Jake win, which could help propel him up the ladder.)

-Mara Sade was painting backstage (the canvas faced away from the camera). Matt and Jeff Hardy walked by and were impressed. Jeff offered to show her some of his art since he’s an artist too.

-Jacy Jayne was shown walking backstage on her way to the ring. [c]

-Leon Slater and Cedric Alexander sat backstage and talked about their match at Emergence. Alexander said they were teaming to face the Hardys next week. They said it would be a banger. Slater said they would make another moment.

-Santino was on the phone and said the legal language was confusing. Steve Maclin approached him and said he would team with Mike Santana next week. Santino agreed, then continued his call.

-Jacy Jayne walked to the ring for a promo. She called herself the moment-maker. She said no one in the back has reached her level of success. She said that Santino knew that one wrestler couldn’t beat her, so he made a match for her to face two wrestlers. She said when the odds are against her, she thrives. She said she would still be the double champ after Heatwave. She was getting the “What” treatment.

The Concierge and Ash by Elegance interrupted. Ash called Jacy an attention whore. She said everyone should be talking about “MEEEEE!” She talked about her accomplishments. She got in the ring and went face to face with Jacy. They went back and forth. Ash said that the match should be between Jacy and Ash, not Masha “SlamaBITCH.”

Right on cue, Masha Slamovich’s music played, and she got in the ring. Masha insulted both of them and vowed to win the title and bring it back to TNA. All three wrestles argued. Jacy held up the title belts.

-Tasha Steelz and the Great Hands looked at Mara Sade’s painting and insulted it. The Hardys and Mara walked in. Jeff defended the painting. Mara said she was going to ask Santino for a match against her and show her how creative she can be. Tasha and the Great Hands walked off. Jeff thanked Mara for the painting, then revealed it to the camera to show that it was a painting of a Hardys logo. [c]

-Eric Young pulled off Myron Reed’s headphones backstage. Eric said that Myron was expendable when Trey Miguel comes back. Zachary Wentz approached and asked what’s going on. Reed said that Eric was challenging him to a match. Eric said that a cleanse is coming.

(3) THE SYSTEM (Moose & Brian Myers w/Alisha Edwards) & MATT CARDONA vs. ORDER 4 (Mustafa Ali & Jason Hotch & John Skyler w/Tasha Steelz)

Myers stomped Skyler to start the match. Cardona dropkicked Hotch. Moose powerbombed Hotch over the top rope onto Ali and Skyler. Tasha hit Cardona from the outside. Order 4 prevented Cardona from making a tag. [c]

Moose made the hot tag and ran wild. Moose got a two count on Ali. Myers dropped an elbow on Ali for a two count. All six wrestlers were down. They all traded moves. Order 4 gave Moose a triple superkick and threw him into the steps. Tasha attacked Alisha. Eddie Edwards ran in, but Agent Zero decked him. The Great Hands double teamed Myers and Skyler pinned Myers to get the win.

WINNERS: Order 4 in 14:00.

Ali went to attack Myers with a chair, but Cardona protected him and took the hit. Cardona was thrown into the ring post. Ali was about to hit Myers with a chair, but JDC came in for the one-man save. JDC was going to hit Ali with a chair, but Agent Zero got the chair away from JDC and slammed him on a chair. Order 4 celebrated in the ring as the security forced Moose to watch.

(D.L.’s Take: A decent main event and this has the makings of a good feud with a lot of moving parts.)