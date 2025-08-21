Tony Khan responds to WWE counter-programming AEW PPVs

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan, speaking at a media call today ahead of the Forbidden Door PPV on Sunday, responded to a question about WWE counter-programming AEW PPVs by discussing AEW’s growth this year.

“We’ve been in business since 2019 and in every one of those years, there have been other wrestling promotions at times doing very cool things,” said Khan. “At the very best of AEW, we’ve been super focused on what we’re doing. Not being the only wrestling company in the world, but trying our best to be the best. I know we have the best wrestlers and this year I think we are doing the best TV shows and PPVs.”

WWE has been counter-programming AEW PPVs recently with NXT PLE’s and most recently, they broadcast an Episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event head-to-head with AEW’s All In: Texas PPV in July. WWE’s most aggressive counter-programming measure to date was announced this past week with the announcement of the Wrestlepalooza PLE that will go head-to-head with AEW’s All Out 2025 PPV on Sept. 20.