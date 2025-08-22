WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (8/22): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, August 22, 2025

Where: Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 9,069 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 13,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Charlotte Flair vs. Piper Niven

Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. Melo Don’t Miz (Carmelo Hayes & The Miz)

The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. two members of The MFTs (Talla Tonga & JC Matteo & Tonga Loa)

R-Truth vs. Aleister Black

John Cena returns to Smackdown

