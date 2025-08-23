AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (8/23): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, August 23, 2025

Where: Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro

How To Watch: TNT / HBO Max

Attendance: WrestleTix reported 7,750 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 14,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. Paragon (Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong)

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tomohiro Ishii – Wrestle Dynasty Rematch

Hiromu Takahashi & SkyFlight (Scorpio Sky & Dante Martin & Darius Martin) vs. The Don Callis Family (Josh

Alexander & Lance Archer & Hechicero & Rocky Romero) – 8-Man Tag match

Skye Blue & Julia Hart vs. Queen Aminata & Willow Nightingale

Megan Bayne vs. Isla Dawn

GOA (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson)

First International Max Caster Open Challenge

Big Bill in action

