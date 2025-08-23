WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES (8/23): John Cena and Logan Paul verbal battle, Becky Lynch’s opening promo, Melo and Miz dynamic, Charlotte vs. Piper, the brevity of the main event tag, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When the card was taking shape, my excitement level shrunk profoundly. There was very little about this show that made me want to shape my Friday night around watching it. But it surprised me, and there were several bits of genius on the show that reminded me just what I love about professional wrestling. There were some significant failures, but by and large this episode of SmackDown succeeded in providing 2 hours of solid entertainment. As always, I’m Chris Adams, and you can reach me at cadamsowj@gmail.com if you think I’ve “Missed.”

BECKY LYNCH’S OPENING PROMO: HIT: This was the single best promo I’ve ever heard from Becky Lynch. It was Jekyll and Hyde in the best sense of that phrase. She earnestly celebrated the victory of a televised wrestling event from Dublin and rightfully basked in her glory. But as a heel, she had to turn, and turn she did! She tore down the very city and the very people who loved and supported her; she insulted their faces and looks. She did everything right by saying everything wrong! As it quickly turned into a promo train, my frustration rose because it felt like a violation of an incredible piece of personal and professional work by Becky Lynch. However, the energy in the ring when all four women were there was palpably toxic. It set the stage for a match that none of us needed, but we’re getting nevertheless. Watch the promo and watch it again. Then watch it a third time — it is that good.

MELO DON’T MIZ AND THE MCMG: HIT: I’ve been a huge fan of Carmelo Hayes since his debut on Smackdown, and I’m glad to see him on TV regularly again. When the pairing of Carmelo Hayes and the Miz first happened, I was very critical. However, over the past few weeks, their partnership has really grown on me, and I now see the dramatic potential in the duo. Not to mention, they are both really talented wrestlers. That was clear tonight as they faced off against a legendary tag team and held their own. This match was really enjoyable and buzzed with chaotic energy, making it feel like a real fight between two teams on their way towards golden glory. I worry that the Motor City Machine Guns might fall into the role of a legendary tag team whose purpose is mainly to elevate other teams and showcase the winners’ strength. The Guns still have a lot left in them.

SOLO SIKOA’S PERSONALITY ON DISPLAY: HIT: Looking back over the past year, you’ll see that my criticisms of Solo Sikoa have been sharp and steady. That’s why I feel the need to keep highlighting how great he has become. His personality shines through, and everything he does, including the backstage segment with the MFTs, Jimmy Usso, and Sami Zayn, made him the most magnetic person on screen. That says a lot about how far he’s come and who he’s becoming before our very eyes.

CHARLOTTE FLAIR VS. PIPER NIVEN: HIT: This match was a solid wrestling match. It didn’t need to be anything more. Sometimes I worry that we as wrestling fans expect everything to have moments of supercharged adrenaline. But that just means we’ve misunderstood what professional wrestling is about. This match featured great sequences of athletic combat that told a compelling story about Charlotte Flair’s ongoing struggle against Chelsea Green and the Secret Hervice. What was remarkable was Charlotte getting pinned by Piper Niven, albeit with interference. Still, this current run of Charlotte Flair seems to be addressing many of the criticisms I’ve heard before. She’s taking more painful bumps and is more willing to be less protected in her booking. Although I’m not privy to backstage conversations, that certainly is my perception.

JOHN CENA AND LOGAN PAUL: HIT: Much like the match between Melo Don’t Miz and the Motor City Machine Guns, this segment crackled with chaotic energy that felt like it could derail at any moment. I would love to know if there was real heat between John Cena and Logan Paul during the segment, as it definitely seemed more than scripted antagonism. This is the John Cena that should have been highlighted and celebrated during this retirement tour—a babyface Cena who doesn’t give a damn and basks in his glory, not because he’s convinced of a narcissistic greatness, but because he’s older and retiring and full of wisdom. He has a lot to teach the younger generation, and he’s going to beat that education into Logan Paul. Another great promo tonight. Whatever they were drinking over in Dublin, it clearly gave everyone a boost on the microphone!

STREET PROFITS VS. MFT: HIT: The tag division continues to shine on Smackdown as the Street Profits faced the MFTs to determine who would be the number one contender for the tag team titles. This was the best performance by the MFTs yet, especially JC Mtteo. Slowly, he has found a way to weave himself into WWE culture, appearing more confident in his role as the silent muscle capable of explosive violence. The Street Profits are like poetry in motion, a fluidity between the pair that makes every match just feel good. I’m glad they got the win and trust that they will eventually move on to reclaim the gold.

ALEISTER BLACK AND THE R-TRUTH VORTEX: MISS: This is the most profoundly painful miss of the night; this segment fails on many levels. First, we didn’t see Alistair Black’s full entrance. His entrance is an atmosphere all on its own, a mood unto itselt. Without it, we’re left with only pieces of the mystery. This should have been the first sign that things weren’t going to go well. When R-Truth appeared on the screen, it confirmed that this segment was a loss. Much like John Cena’s heel run, WWE doesn’t understand how to handle nuance and depth of character with these major character changes. The video felt artificial and poorly scripted. Things got worse when Damian Priest came out—not for a match, which could have happened, but for a simple brawl that only pushed the story forward in the most incremental and pedantic of ways. The whole sequence and segment were a mess, a miss that could have easily been a hit by just setting up an official match between Black and Priest. The questionable booking continues.

BECKY LYNCH & NIA JAX VS. TIFFANY STRATTON & JADE CARGILL: MISS: What was particularly egregious about this match was how broken up by commercials it was. This was the first televised WWE event from Ireland, featuring the biggest Irish professional wrestler of all time, and they couldn’t allow it to breathe in order to tell a compelling and captivating story. The match felt like a jumble of sequences stuck together with the thinnest of glue, often relying on one of the four wrestlers to be laid out for an extended and unbelievable amount of time. There was very little wrestling that made me sit close to the TV and take more notice. That’s all that needs to be said; when it comes down to it, I was bored, and that’s not what you want with your main event.