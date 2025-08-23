RADICAN’S TAKE: Brief results & analysis of NJPW G1 Climax 35: Nights 15 & 16

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Radican’s G1 Climax 35: Night 15 (8/10) brief results & analysis

Announcers: Walker Stewart and Hartley Jackson

(5) TAICHI (6) vs. BOLTIN OLEG (8) – A Block match

Oleg is still alive to qualify for the playoffs. Taichi has had good matches in the tournament, but does not have much to show for his efforts in the scoreboard. Oleg really put a hurting on Taichi’s ribs. At one point Taichi no-sold a Kamikaze and got to his feet and hit a super kick, but he couldn’t make the cover and both men were down.

Taichi got desperate after taking The Verdict. He hit an eye rake and got a pinning combination for a near fall. Oleg was just too much for Taichi, as he hit Kamikaze a short time later for the pin.

Both men showed each other respect after the match. The announcers hinted this might be Taichi’s last G1. He was given the ring after the match and he bowed to the crowd.

WINNER: Boltin Oleg (10 pts) at 12:27. (***1/2)

(Radicans Analysis: This was a great showing for Oleg, as Taichi sold for him and made him look like an absolute beast. Taichi did everything he could to try to win and even resorted to cheating, but Oleg was just too much.)

(6) RYOHEI OIWA (8) vs. SANADA (6) – A Block match

Oiwa has had a good showing in G1. The match was pretty good until Sanada ran Oiwa into the ref and hit a low blow. Sanada got the guitar and tossed it to Oiwa when the ref woke up and took a bump. The ref questioned Oiwa and Sanada pushed him into the ref. Sanada then hit a guitar shot to Oiwa’s head and made the cover for the pin.

WINNER: Sanada (8 pts) at 10:54. (**)

(7) YOTA TSUJI (8) vs. CALLUM NEWMAN (8) – A Block match

Newman’s body has worn down on him as the tournament has progressed and that came back to bite him as he attempted to stay alive in this match. Newman has already been eliminated even though he can get to 10 points here.

Newman went right after Tsuji, as the announcers sold his frustration at being eliminated on commentary. Ultimately Tsuji was too much for him and he stayed alive after hitting the Gene Blaster and a new finish called 17 Crosses that almost looks like a modified blue thunder bomb.

Tsuji’s win eliminates Boltin Oleg from the playoffs.

WINNER: Yota Tsuji (10 pts) at 11:19. (***)

(8) HIROSHI TANAHASHI (8) vs. EVIL (10) – A Block match

They wrestled a clean match up until Tanahashi missed a High Fly Flow. House of Torture then got involved and cost Tanahashi the match. This was same old same old from HOT except they gave us a decent chunk of action before HOT interfered. Evil eventually hit Everything is Evil for the win.

WINNER: Evil (12 pts) at 13:06. (**1/2)

(9) YUYA UEMURA (10) vs. DAVID FINLAY (8) – A Block match

Tsuji and Evil are into the playoff round. Uemura and Finlay are vying for the final spot here. Uemura can advance with a draw. Finlay powerbomed Uemura into the ringpost in brutal fashion after they went to the floor shortly before the 10 minute mark. Finlay tried to powerbomb Uemura over the top to the floor, but Uemura turned it into a hurricanrana.

They battled for position inside the ring and traded counters until Finlay hit a big back breaker. Finlay then hit a dominator for a two count. Uemura fired back and began to target Finlay’s arm with submissions. Uemura got a double arm submission at one point. Finlay tried to get to the ropes and Uemura grabbed one of his legs in a submission as well. Finlay finally managed to free himself and he got to the ropes.

Uemura hit a new double under hook suplex. He went for The Grip, but Finlay countered and hit a pair of powerbomb as for a two count. He then hit Oblivion for a near fall. Uemura went for The Grip again, but Finlay escaped. Uemura went for The Grip again, but Finlay escaped and hit a short Overkill. He then hit the full overkill for the win.

This was pretty darn good, although Finlay’s tournament storyline so far has been repetitive. Finlay is into the playoff round. Uemura lost and is eliminated, but he definitely made his mark in the G1 this year.

WINNER: David Finlay (10 pts) at 22:36 to advance to the playoff round. (****)

Finlay showed Uemura respect after the match. He got on the mic and said this would be the year he takes his crown. Gedo then did Finlay’s sign off.

Evil advances straight to the semi-finals. Finlay finished second due to tie breakers and Tsuji finished third.

Radican’s G1 Climax 35: Night 16 (8/13) brief results & analysis

Announcer: Walker Stewart

(6) SHINGO TAKAGI (8) vs. DRILLA MALONEY (8) – B Block match

This was a good hard-hitting match right from the start. These two have had good chemistry in their previous matches and that continued here. It was nice to see them kick off the night in this fashion. Takagi got a near fall late with a Pumping Bomber and then won with Last of the Dragon. Maloney gave Takagi about all he could handle tonight.

WINNER: Shingo Takagi (10 pts) at 12:06. (***3/4)

Takagi needs help to advance to the playoff round, but he’s still alive.

(7) YOSHI-HASHI (8) vs. ZACK SABRE JR. (12) – B Block match

Yoshi-Hashi has been eliminated, but Stewart said he was out for revenge against Sabre for hurting his tag team partner Hirooki Goto. Sabre is guaranteed to advance it’s just a matter of whether he will get a bye to the semi-finals or be in the playoff, Sabre had control of the match during the early going, but Hashi countered him on the floor and hit a neck breaker.

Hashi was on a roll dominating the action and doing damage to Sabre’s neck, but Sabre hit a spinning Zack Driver out of nowhere and both men were down. Sabre had Hashi all tied up in knots at one point and it looked like he was going to tap and Sabre just let him go.

Sabre and Hashi went back and forth on the mat trading pinning combinations. Sabre eventually got the double arm submission against and Hashi verbally submitted.

WINNER: Zack Sabre Jr. (14 pts) at 17:36 to advance to the semi-final round. (****)

(Radican’s Analysis: Hashi did his best to avenge Goto here, but Sabre was just too good for him in this occasion.)

(8) GREAT-O-KHAN (8) vs. SHOTA UMINO (10) – B Block match

O-Khan went for a quick Dominator but Umino rolled to the floor. Umino needs a win to get into the playoff round. O-Khan needs a win and some help to get in.

This was fine, but not much drama to Umino getting the win. O-Khan went for the Eliminator late and Umino countered it into the second chapter. Umino is through to the playoff round with the win.

WINNER: Shota Umino at 12:05. (**3/4)

Takeshita vs. Narita is going to now be for the last playoff spot.

(9) KONOSUKE TAKESHITA (10) vs. REN NARITA (10) – B Block match

HOT jumped Takeshita and Rocky Romero as they made their entrance. Takeshita had to overcome tons of outside interference during the match. The finish saw Kanemaru accidentally spit whisky into Narita’s face. Takeshita then used a cross face chicken wing to get the win via ref stoppage.

WINNER: Konosuke Takeshita (12 pts) at 20:50 to advance to the playoff round. (***)

The matches for the playoff round are:

(1) Shota Umino vs. Yota Tsuji (winner faces Evil in semi-final round)

(2) Kosuke Takeshita vs. David Finlay (winner faces Zack Sabre Jr. in semi-final round)

