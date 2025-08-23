FREE PODCAST 8/23 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): DDP insights on making of “Resurrection of Jake Roberts” movie, DDP on his Undertaker-WWE angle, his AWA memories, Diamond Cutter vs. RKO (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (8-20-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller talked live with Diamond Dallas Page including details on the new “Resurrection of Jake Roberts” movie including details on the making of movie and Jake’s current health, plus stories on DDP’s WWF-Undertaker angle, his AWA days, the Diamond Cutter compared to the RKO, and more with live callers and email questions.

Then, in a bonus segment, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell answered email questions from listeners on these topics in a previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow: Triple H vs. Seth Rollins possibilities, Bray Wyatt plans, could Tough Enough’s Josh or Tanner be a main roster success, is Rock overrated or underrated as a worker and an all-time great, and more.

