FREE PODCAST 8/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Duncan talk Triplemania XXXIII, bad WWE finishes by the numbers, a lot of movies and TV (82 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Kevin Duncan acknowledge:
- Jimmy does not proceed with caution; Naomi takes time off
- Triplemania XXXIII highlights
- AJ hunts Dominick to Mexico
- Omos goes nose-to-nose with Microman
- R-Truth, with a bit off Killings
- Bayley splits. Will the “hugger” win?
- Is Becky imitating someone famous for her promos?
- The Steaming Wars and the WWE
- WWE Network; why the WWE got out in time
- A long conversation on movies and TV
- A very long conversation
- Too many bad finishes in the WWE? Here are the numbers
- And more…
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.