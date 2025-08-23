FREE PODCAST 8/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Duncan talk Triplemania XXXIII, bad WWE finishes by the numbers, a lot of movies and TV (82 min.)

News Ticker

August 23, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Kevin Duncan acknowledge:

  • Jimmy does not proceed with caution; Naomi takes time off
  • Triplemania XXXIII highlights
  • AJ hunts Dominick to Mexico
  • Omos goes nose-to-nose with Microman
  • R-Truth, with a bit off Killings
  • Bayley splits. Will the “hugger” win?
  • Is Becky imitating someone famous for her promos?
  • The Steaming Wars and the WWE
  • WWE Network; why the WWE got out in time
  • A long conversation on movies and TV
  • A very long conversation
  • Too many bad finishes in the WWE? Here are the numbers
  • And more…

