20 YRS AGO – WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT (8-18-2005): Booker T & Sharmell vs. Melina & Mercury, Randy Orton vs. Chris Benoit, plus LOD, JBL, Rey Mysterio, Christian hosts The Peep Show

The following report originally published 20 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN

AUGUST 18, 2005

TAPED TUESDAY IN TORONTO, ONT.

BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

-The show opened with highlights of Dominic being taken away by the social worker last week, and Rey Mysterio crying while Eddie Guerrero talked about teaching Dominic what it’s like to be a Guerrero.

-The Smackdown opening aired which now includes a scary close-up of Heidenreich in full Road Warrior make-up.

-Michael Cole and Tazz introduced the show from ringside. They plugged the main event of Chris Benoit vs. Randy Orton.

-Eddie Guerrero walked to the ring. He climbed a ladder in mid-ring and said there is no better way to settle their differences than in a ladder match. He accused Rey Mysterio of keeping his (Eddie’s) son from him all of these years and denying him the benefits of being a full-fledged Guerrero. He said at Summerslam would be climbing the ladder for his father, his brothers, and Dominic Guerrero “who is going to be the best Guerrero of us all.” He looked very sinister. They did a good job with the lighting.

[Commercial Break]

1 — BOOKER T & SHARMELL vs. MELINA & MERCURY (w/Nitro, Jillian Hall)

Tazz asked whether that thing on Jillian’s face could be frozen off or something. Tazz and Cole made a lot of wisecracks about people talking behind Jillian’s back about her facial growth. Booker and Mercury began, but Sharmell begged to tag in against Melina. They worked a minute, then Booker and Mercury tagged back in and worked the body of the match. At 7:30 Sharmell had Melina down for a pin. Mercury broke up the pin. Booker entered and slugged Mercury out of the ring. Sharmell was tripped by Jillian Hall, then Melina made the cover and used the ropes for leverage for the win.

WINNER: Melina at 8:07.

STAR RATING: *1/4

[Commercial Break]

-Sharmell chewed out Booker backstage for not protecting her in the match. “Booker, you need to step up and step up fast because I’m sick of this mess,” she said.

-Orlando Jordan cut a promo in Benoit’s face backstage. Benoit sarcastically reacted to his threats with a, “Wow! That’s impressive.” He vowed to make Jordan tap out at Summerslam.

-Animal gave Heidenreich a pep talk backstage. He used a bunch of football analogies and cliches. Animal asked if he was ready to take the final step to becoming a member of the LOD. He then put shoulder pads on him. They yelled at each other.

[Commercial Break]

2 — LOD vs. TWO JOBBERS

Cole and Tazz said Hawk would be proud of Heidenreich.

WINNERS: LOD at 1:27.

STAR RATING: 1/4* — Basic LOD squash. At least they’re keeping them short.

-Funaki interviewed JBL, who said he is a Wrestling God who does what he says he’s going to do. He said he is going to show how violent a no holds barred match can be because he gets to pick his opponent later. He said it would have to be somebody huge like King Kong or Godzilla, or maybe someone 5-8 and the no. 1 Smackdown announcer. He picked Funaki as his opponent. JBL said no more smart retorts from Funaki anymore. Funaki almost broke down and cried.

[Commercial Break]

-Randy Orton cut a brief promo backstage.

3 – JBL vs. FUNAKI

Tazz pointed out that “in all due respect to Funaki, Funaki is not Batista.” JBL just beat on Funaki relentlessly, including nailing him with a stiff chairshot. Batista ran to the ring to make the save. He ducked a JBL chairshot and gave JBL a spinebuster. Then he bashed JBL across the back. JBL fled. Batista said JBL is good at two things – running his mouth and running away. He vowed that his million dollar body and his five cent brain (quoting JBL) is going to kick his ass.

WINNER: No contest at 4:30.

STAR RATING: 1/2* — The match did a good job setting up JBL as a bully and showing viewers a sample of the style of match they can expect. They didn’t overdo it on Batista getting too many blows in on JBL. The downside is it made no sense that JBL would be granted by Teddy Long the opportunity to wrestle anyone in a no holds barred match.

[Commercial Break]

4 — REY MYSTERIO vs. SIMON DEAN

Dean mocked Rey’s “shrinking family” and said as a result he’d offer him a discount. Rey attacked him to jump-start the match. Rey won the 619 and Drop the Dime.

WINNER: Rey at 2:40.

STAR RATING: 3/4*

-Tazz said he’s been trying to figure out all week who would be guest of Christian’s on the Peep Show, but couldn’t.

[Commercial Break]

-Christian came out for the Peep Show. He said his guest was none other than their hometown hero, himself. The Mexicools interrupted. They came out and vandalized the set. They popped his blow up chair with a knife. Juvi then lay on the couch; it’s about time someone used that. The Mexicools eventually attacked Christian three-on-one. Super Crazy nailed Christian with a nasty looking dropkick to the face. Strange angle.

[Commercial Break]

-Josh Matthews interviewed Rey Mysterio backstage. He said he thinks about Dominic every waking second, and about getting revenge on Eddie Guerrero for outing the family secret on national TV. He said his son Dominic will be coming home with his real father on Sunday, “and that’s me!”

-Cole said in all of his years announcing Smackdown he’s never seen a more emotional situation than this one. They ran down the entire Summerslam card.

-Ring introductions took place for the main event.

[Commercial Break]

5 — RANDY ORTON vs. CHRIS BENOIT

Orton came up favoring his back. They spent the first few minutes going back and forth with Orton headlocks and Benoit armbars. Benoit applied a partial Sharpshooter, but Orton escaped and schoolboyed Benoit for a two count. They went to a break at 7:00.

[Commercial Break]

Orton dominated for several minutes of bland action. Benoit blocked a gut wrench suplex at 13:00. He couldn’t lift him, so he went into a DDT instead and then acted cocky, as if he was a genius for his improvise. He scored a two count. Benoit fought back with chops. At 16:45 Benoit went into the German suplex series, hitting three in a row before releasing Orton. Benoit hit a top rope headbutt. Jordan then came to ringside. Benoit slidekicked him just as he was rolling into the ring. Orton then surprised Benoit with an RKO for the pin.

WINNER: Orton at 17:45 (est. due to commercial breaks)

STAR RATING: **1/2 — Okay match, but not particularly exciting.

-As Orton celebrated, Undertaker’s music played, the lights went out, and Taker appeared in the ring and chokeslammed Orton. Then he looked down at him as fog filled the ring. Taker did the throat slit gesture, then left. Taker saw as he left the ring that Orton was smiling in the midst of his writhing in pain. Taker looked curiously at his reaction.