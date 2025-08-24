FREE PODCAST 8/24 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk Summerslam fallout, Tough Enough finale, Raw ratings, Divas crying and hugging after matches, Heyman’s promo, Sting’s future, Taker’s future (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (8-25-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell discussed with live callers big happenings on post-Summerslam Raw including Sting’s return, Paul Heyman promo, the Dudleys return, new Wyatt recruit, would Kevin Owens, Cesaro, and Dean Ambrose have the biggest push and success in WWE, plus a wide range of other topics via email questions.
Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they talked about the Tough Enough finale, Raw ratings, Divas crying and hugging after matches, who could join Bray & Roman vs. Wyatt Trio, Sting’s future, Taker’s future, and more including email topics.
