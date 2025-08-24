VIP PODCAST 8/24 – AEW Forbidden Door PPV Audio Roundtable: Keller & Fann & Martin talk wild gory 10-man cage, Hangman vs. MJF, Storm vs. Athena, Okada vs. Swerve, Copeland & Christian reunion (79 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering the AEW Forbidden Door PPV event, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP analysts Todd Martin and Rich Fann. They review the event start to finish including a wild gory 10-man cage, Hangman Page vs. MJF, Aoni Storm vs. Athena, Kazuchika Okada vs. Swerve Strickland, Adam Copeland and Christian reunion, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO