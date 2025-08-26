FREE PODCAST 8/26 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell discuss whether Cody’s getting cheated out of his proper earned spotlight, is WWE getting complacent or arrogant, Becky’s Ozzy comment, Hurt Syndicate, more (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the weekly Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

Is Cody Rhodes getting cheated out of part of his earned full run as a centerpiece babyface, and why are there scattered boos when his name is mentioned?

John Cena’s lack of graciousness and veiled in-it-for-himself approach

Is C.M. Punk checked out or just pacing himself?

Is WWE getting arrogant or complacent given the revenue coming in now? Are they giving ticket-buying fans their full money’s worth?

Are people in WWE tiring of the ruthless aggression approach when it comes to scheduling against AEW events?

John Cena’s standout performance against Logan Paul last Friday

How stale is Seth Rollins even with a new faction to interact with?

A preview of Clash in Paris

The Ozzy Osbourne family response to Becky Lynch’s playful (but too soon?) comments on the late Ozzy

Thoughts on the (overbearing?) fans overseas and in general, including their least favorite common chant

AEW’s depleted babyface and is “chasing star ratings” a culprit?

The fall from grace of Hurt Syndicate and indications they’ve been “divas” and acting like big shots

What’s next for Christian Cage?

Does anyone jump out as underutilized in AEW that can step up to main events?

The Bayley “voice in her head” vignettes and MJF’s threat to set Mark Briscoe on fire

Chris Jericho’s future

Who is next for “Hangman” Adam Page?

