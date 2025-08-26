FREE PODCAST 8/26 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (8-24-2020) Keith Lee debuts, Payback developments, Seth & Murphy vs. Rey & Dominik (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (8-24-2020), PWTorch columnist Zack Heydorn guest hosted for Wade Keller and is joined by PWTorch’s Ryan Sullivan to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw including strong backlash over the way Keith Lee debuted, the latest with Sasha Banks and Bayley, the teaming of Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, Seth Rollins & Murphy vs. Rey Mysterio & Dominik, Aleister Black’s return on The KO Show, more Raw Underground and Retribution, and other topics from the show including is Roman Reigns being pushed too hard already or is WWE getting just right so far.

