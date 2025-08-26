VIP PODCAST 8/26 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Rampage Jackson’s son nearly kills indy wrestler, Clash in Paris preview, NXT Heatwave, new WWE TV deal, Takeshita (72 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:
- Rampage Jackson’s son nearly kills indy wrestler while live streaming after feeling “disrespected”
- Tony Khan’s alterations of the Money in the Bank spinoff contract parameters
- AEW Philadelphia residency issues with local union
- Ozzy Osbourne’s family’s objection to Becky Lynch’s promo
- NXT Heatwave thoughts
- The Roman Reigns-Jey Uso dynamic on Raw
- A preview of the Clash in Paris line-up
- The new WWE deal landscape is almost all streaming accessible and NBC is out
- Konosuke Takeshita’s G1 contract timeline decision
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.