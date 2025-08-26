News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 8/26 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Rampage Jackson’s son nearly kills indy wrestler, Clash in Paris preview, NXT Heatwave, new WWE TV deal, Takeshita (72 min.)

August 26, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

  • Rampage Jackson’s son nearly kills indy wrestler while live streaming after feeling “disrespected”
  • Tony Khan’s alterations of the Money in the Bank spinoff contract parameters
  • AEW Philadelphia residency issues with local union
  • Ozzy Osbourne’s family’s objection to Becky Lynch’s promo
  • NXT Heatwave thoughts
  • The Roman Reigns-Jey Uso dynamic on Raw
  • A preview of the Clash in Paris line-up
  • The new WWE deal landscape is almost all streaming accessible and NBC is out
  • Konosuke Takeshita’s G1 contract timeline decision

