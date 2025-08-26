VIP PODCAST 8/26 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Rampage Jackson’s son nearly kills indy wrestler, Clash in Paris preview, NXT Heatwave, new WWE TV deal, Takeshita (72 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Rampage Jackson’s son nearly kills indy wrestler while live streaming after feeling “disrespected”

Tony Khan’s alterations of the Money in the Bank spinoff contract parameters

AEW Philadelphia residency issues with local union

Ozzy Osbourne’s family’s objection to Becky Lynch’s promo

NXT Heatwave thoughts

The Roman Reigns-Jey Uso dynamic on Raw

A preview of the Clash in Paris line-up

The new WWE deal landscape is almost all streaming accessible and NBC is out

Konosuke Takeshita’s G1 contract timeline decision

