FREE PODCAST 8/27 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Top Five WCW ’90s Stars, Bischoff’s blog, mixing young and established stars, NXT eliminations, ROH’s business status (105 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Aug. 18, 2010 episode of the PWTorch Livecast where PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and co-host PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill includes discussion with live callers on Eric Bischoff’s blog, how to find the right mix of established stars and young stars, Kaval’s TNA reference during NXT, eliminations on NXT, what to do with eliminated and remaining NXT Rookies going forward, Ring of Honor’s business status and how they can draw closer to TNA, how to do a seasonal wrestling schedule and whether WWE or TNA would bite on it, and other topics.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed how WWE could stretch out the Nexus vs. WWE feud, what to do with the Bragging Rights PPV vs. Vikings-Packers, Top 5 WCW stars from 1990 to 2001, whether an all-submissions promotion could work, and much more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO