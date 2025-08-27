FREE PODCAST 8/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Action Wrestling’s Retaliation, thoughts on Raja Jackson Syko Stu incident, WWEID news, more (80 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Action Wrestling’s Retaliation featuring the (possibly?) final blow-off of the Action Wrestling vs. New South Wrestling inter-promotional feud with Krule & Jaden Newman & Jameson Shook defending the honor of Action against NS’s crew of Big Dave & Cabana Man Dan & Shean Christopher, plus Top Team (Terry Yaki & Jay Lucas) challenge the Good Hand (Suge D & Tyler Stevens) for the tag titles, Alex Kane’s quest for vengeance against the Good Hand continues, and more. We also delve into a very news-heavy week and discuss the horrible incident between Raja Jackson and Syko Stu and what it does and doesn’t say about the WWEID program, look at cuts in the WWEID program, and talk about Killer Kross’s return to the indies. For VIP listeners, we explore TWE’s 12th anniversary show where 4825 defend the IWTV Tag Titles against Team Hot Stuff, and Dylan Hales has a classic angle for his birthday.

