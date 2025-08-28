FREE PODCAST 8/27 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Lilly: Darby-Claudio headline brawl, MJF-Briscoe promos, C&C, Hook’s return, Hangman representing, more (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Darrin Lilly to discuss the August 27 edition of AEW Dynamite including follow-up to Forbidden Door and a pivot to All Out including a standout vignette with Darby and a standout main event against Claudio, plus MJF and Mark Briscoe exchange words, Don Callis set sights on Hangman Page’s title, and much more with live chat and email interaction throughout.
