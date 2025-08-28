VIP PODCAST 8/27 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Callis sets sights on Hangman’s title, Darby vs. Claudio wild brawl, Mercedes shows off, Hook returns (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the August 27 episode of AEW Dynamite start to finish including Forbidden Door follow-up and pivot to All Out including a standout vignette with Darby and a standout main event against Claudio, plus MJF and Mark Briscoe exchange words, Don Callis set sights on Hangman Page’s title, Hurt Syndicate go after Ricochet, Hook returns, Mercedes Mone shows off her belts, and much more with live chat and email interaction throughout.

