WWE SMACKDOWN FEUD TRACKER: McIntyre vs. Orton, Cena vs. Logan Paul, Miz and Carmelo Hayes, Black vs. Priest, Sami & Jimmy vs. Solo & MTFs

DREW MCINTYRE vs. RANDY ORTON

For the second week, no appearance from Cody Rhodes as he is still recovering from Drew McIntyre’s Claymore through the announce table two weeks ago. Enter Randy Orton. “The Viper” is back and filling the Cody void by getting right in Drew’s face with an RKO as McIntyre was concluding his promo in front of the Dublin crowd. My gut tells me we’ll be getting a one on one match at Clash in Paris between “The Scottish Psychopath” and “The Apex Predator.” The match should deliver and I could see Cody returning as a post match angle to set up an Undisputed WWE Championship match with Drew at Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis, IN.

JOHN CENA vs. LOGAN PAUL

Logan Paul was gold on the mic this week. Brash, arrogant, and ready to go. Cena had a solid retort, making this a compelling matchup. The feel good Cena win would be nice at Clash in Paris, but I think the smart choice is for Paul to go over and solidify a future championship match.

WWE WOMEN’S CHAMPION TIFFANY STRATTON vs. THE SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S ROSTER

A special appearance by Becky Lynch this week led to the first face off between Tiffany Stratton and “The Man” since their rivalry in NXT. I would love to see these two have a proper singles match on the main roster, but for now this tag match in Dublin will have to suffice. As it stands, I see Tiffany Stratton continuing her title reign on Smackdown into 2026, despite a rematch between her and Jade Cargill appearing to be on the horizon.

SAMI ZAYN & JIMMY USO vs. WWE UNITED STATES CHAMPION SOLO SIKOA AND MFTS

As a viewer, I’m struggling to take MFTs seriously. The faction does not have any teeth and Sami and Jimmy felt like the alphas in their backstage conversation with the Samoan stable this week.

THE MIZ vs. CARMELLO HAYES

More tensions this week with The Miz tagging himself in at Carmello Hayes’ expense. However, the team keeps picking up wins and may very well capture tag team gold, but how long can Carmello tolerate the disrespect from “The Awesome One”?

WWE WOMEN’S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS ALEXA BLISS & CHARLOTTE FLAIR vs. CHELSEA GREEN, PIPER NIVEN & ALBA FYRE

Piper Niven’s singles win over Charlotte Flair adds momentum to this budding feud, who was without her partner Alexa Bliss this week. As much as I want Chelsea Green to keep rising the ranks, I imagine Charlotte and Alexa hold on to the titles for a few months and move past Green, Niven and Alba Fyre.

ALEISTER BLACK vs. DAMIEN PRIEST

The brawl between these two tonight built intrigue for their eventual match. Looking forward to seeing these two men lock up as they both need a win and would like to break out of the upper mid card, enter the main event scene and compete for the WWE Championship.

Thank you for reading! My name is Charlie Cate and I am a pro wrestling fan based in Evanston, IL. I have been following WWE since 1999 and have been a reader and listener of Pro Wrestling Torch coverage since 2011.