TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (8/28): Santana & Maclin vs. Trick & Francis, Hardys vs. Slater & Alexander, Sade vs. Steelz

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

AUGUST 28, 2025

BALTIMORE, MD AT CHESAPEAKE EMPLOYERS INSURANCE ARENA

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap of last week’s show and a clip of Ash By Elegance regaining the TNA Knockouts Title at Heatwave.

-“Cross the Line” open.

(1) MIKE SANTANA & STEVE MACLIN vs. TRICK WILLIAMS & AJ FRANCIS

Maclin and Trick started the match. After some initial action, Santana did a dive over the top rope onto Trick and AJ. Back in the ring, Santana gave AJ a DDT for a two count. AJ gave Santana a clothesline to the back. Trick and AJ tagged in and out to keep the advantage on Santana. Maclin made the hot tag. [c]

AJ slammed Maclin off the top rope. Trick gave Maclin a flapjack. AJ and Trick double teamed Maclin. Santana made the second hot tag of the match. Santana gave Trick a cutter and got a two count. Santana gave Trick a Death Valley Driver for a two count. All four wrestlers fought. Santana got the pin on Trick. Santana and Trick fought after the match.

WINNERS: Mike Santana & Steve Maclin in 15:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Solid tag team action with some of the biggest stars in TNA. Santana got the surprise win on his road to an eventual title match showdown with Trick.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Leon Slater and Cedric Alexander. Alexader said that Slater had gained his respect. Slater said he was torn about the match tonight because he idolized the Hardys. He conceded that they could still win the tag belts. [c]

-Replay of the Eric Young/Myron Reed confrontation from last week.

(2) MYRON REED (w/Zachary Wentz) vs. ERIC YOUNG

Reed dropkicked Eric out of the ring and followed up with a dive over the top rope. Fans chanted for Reed. Young suplexed Reed and got a two count. A masked man in the crowd held up a sign that said, “The Cleanse is Coming.” Eric gave Reed a low blow while the referee was distracted and followed with a piledriver for the pin.

WINNER: Eric Young in 6:00.

(D.L.’s Take: I’m slowly becoming intrigued about what “The Cleanse” will be all about. It appears to have some thought behind it.)

-A replay of the Dani Luna heel turn was followed by a promo from Dani. She said that Indi Hartwell took her chance away. She said she is done being passed by. [c]

-Clip from this week’s TNA, with Ava announcing that Xia Brookside will face Candice LaRae in the upcoming Speed tournament.

-The Elegance Brand celebrated Ash’s title win in a hallway. Ash bragged that she saved TNA. She said without her, the title would be in the hands of the enemy. They planned a big party for next week and declared that it’s the Elegance Era.

(3) THE IINSPIRATION (Jessie McKay & Cassie Lee) vs. JAZMYN NYX & FALLON HENLEY

The Iinspiration took the early part of the match. Nyx and Henley turned the tide with teamwork. Lee finally made the tag to McKay, who ran wild. McKay got a two count on Henley. All four wrestlers fought. They traded pin attempts. The Iinspiration used a double team move and McKay pinned Nyx.

WINNERS: The Iinspiration in 6:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Crowd didn’t seem invested in this match, but things picked up a bit towards the end. Both teams could benefit from some character development and a solid storyline).

-Indi Hartwell, JDC, and the Hardys were listed in the Injury Report.

-Trick Williams was on the phone with his lawyer complaining about being attacked by Mike Santana after the match. He told the lawyer to get there as soon as possible. [c]

-Ryan Nemeth walked to the ring. He predictably announced that his big brother was returning next week. He was interrupted by Alisha Edwards. She said that the crowd seemed to like The System’s new attitude. She said the fans were waiting for the one person to shut Ryan’s mouth. He was attacked by Eddie Edwards, who said the match started now.

(4) EDDIE EDWARDS (w/Alisha Edwards) vs. RYAN NEMETH

Hannifan explained that The System is making up for the things they did in the past. Eddie dominated at the start, but Ryan made a comeback. Ryan showboated to the crowd, which allowed Eddie to come back. Ryan gave Eddie a neckbreaker. Eddie came back with a series of moves and chops. Eddie gave Ryan a Tiger Bomb and the Boston Knee Party to get the pin.

WINNER: Eddie Edwards in 5:00.

(D.L.’s Take: This seemed largely there to give Ryan Nemeth something to do since Nic was gone and to solidify The System babyface turn).

-Gia Miller interviewed Indi Hartwell. Indi said she was disappointed in Dani Luna, but she won’t back down. Santino Marella said that Indi would face Jody Threat next week to decide the number one contender for the Knockouts Title. Dani Luna interrupted and complained. Indi asked Santino to add Dani to the match, and he did. [c]

-Hannifan talked about Joe Hendry showing up at a WWE house show earlier this week in England to beat the Miz. Photos of Hendry were shown.

-Eric Young did a backstage promo talking about the cleanse. The camera pulled back to reveal that Eric stood over a fallen Joe Hendry.

(5) MARA SADE vs. TASHA STEELZ (w/The Great Hands)

Mara got the early offense. Jason Hotch tripped Mara to give Tasha the advantage. Mara came back with a kick to Tasha’s head. Tasha scored a two count. Mara got the Finish Her on Tasha and went after the Great Hands. Mara did a dive on Skyler. Agent Zero confronted Mara. Tasha gave Mara a cutter as she got back in the ring and got the pin.

WINNER: Tasha Steelz in 6:00.

After the match, the Great Hands held Mara, as Tasha hit her. Agent Zero got in the ring and took off his glasses. Zero clotheslined Mara. The Hardys walked to the ring for the late save. They brawled with the Great Hands, then clotheslined Zero out of the ring. [c]

(D.L.’s Take: Mara has a lot of marketability and is still putting it together in the ring. By pairing Mara with the Hardys, it would seem to indicate that they see big potential in her.)

(6) MATT & JEFF HARDY vs. LEON SLATER & CEDRIC ALEXANDER

Jeff and Cedric started the match. Hannifan noted that Slater’s gear matched Jeff’s face paint. Jeff and Slater traded moves. Matt gave Slater the Side Effect and the Twist of Fate. Jeff missed a Swanton Bomb when Cedric pulled Slater out of the way. Slater put Jeff in a chinlock. Slater and Cedric tagged in and out to keep the advantage on Jeff. [c]

Slater went for the 450 Swanton on Jeff, but Jeff moved in time. Cedric gave Jeff a flatliner for a two count. Matt gave Cedric a Twist of Fate. Jeff gave Cedric the Swanton Bomb and got the pin. [c]

WINNERS: Jeff & Matt Hardy in 14:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good match and the fans were into all four wrestlers.)

-Trick Williams walked to the ring and was joined by his lawyer. Trick said this wasn’t a top-notch wrestling promotion; it was a crime scene. He asked his lawyer’s name, and he said it was Michael O’Shea. Trick said TNA had unsafe working conditions. He said he has 50 days to defend the title.

Santino walked to the ring. He said he would do the math about how many days there were until Bound for Glory. Santino was about to make the match, but the lawyer interrupted. Santino brought out the Cobra and knocked out the lawyer. Hannifan wondered aloud what the announcement was going to be. Trick charged up the ramp alone.