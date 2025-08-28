FREE PODCAST 8/28 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Best WWE Match Ever, Triple H-Booker feud, Flair-Hogan in ’82, TNA ridiculous booking decisions (177 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Aug. 19 and 20, 2010.

On the Aug. 19, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch nostalgia specialist Brian Hoops took an hour of live calls on a wide range of topics including the Triple H-Booker T feud, Awesome Kong’s future, the Ric Flair-Hulk Hogan 1992 potential feud, the Best WWE Match Ever, the lack of selling big moves, and more.

Also, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss honesty by wrestlers in interviews and a Nick Bockwinkel-Ric Flair comparison.

Then on the Aug. 20, 2010 episode, PWTorch Livecast with host Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell, they discussed the previous night’s TNA Impact including the long list of ridiculous booking decisions made based on incompetence, low wrestling IQ, and ulterior motives. Then the rest of the hour contained mostly venting from frustrated TNA viewers.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, more analysis of other aspects of Impact last night.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO