FREE PODCAST 8/28 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Huge Reigns-Heyman moment, Bliss’s dread, Sami’s triumphant return, Sasha-Bayley, more (133 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (8-28-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Mike Chiari from Ring Rust Radio and Bleacher Report to react to WWE Friday Night Smackdown with callers and emails for two hours including the gigantic reveal of Roman Reigns sitting next to Paul Heyman and what the ramifications and possibilities are for that. Is Reigns officially a heel or is there another option? What match-ups make sense for Reigns and does that list include The Rock and Goldberg? Also, the return of Alexa Bliss and then Nikki discovering the dreadlock, Sami Zayn’s triumphant return and Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura’s cold reaction, the latest chapter with Sasha Banks and Bayley, Big E-Miz interaction, Matt Riddle, the Intercontinental Title picture, Jeff Hardy’s knee brace, and more.

