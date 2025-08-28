FREE PODCAST 8/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: Joel Gertner interview sharing ECW memories, Jim Ross’s concern for a lost decade, Jushin Liger dream match, more + current events discussion (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (8-26-2015) PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill’s interviews with former ECW announcer Joel Gertner with live phone calls and emails on a range of topics including reflecting on Jim Ross’s concern of a “lost decade” if there wasn’t proper developmental systems, should Sting become WWE Champion for a month, a Jushin Liger dream match, and more. Plus, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell joined Pat to discuss the latest news, events, and more!
