VIP PODCAST 8/28 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Rampage Jackson’s son incident, WWE Clash in Paris preview, NXT Heat Wave, Forbidden Door follow-up, more (90 min.)

August 29, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, the following topics are covered:

  • The Raja Jackson incident
  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown and Raw with final hype for Clash in Paris
  • A preview and predictions for the Clash in Paris
  • A review of NXT Heat Wave and a renew of NXT TV
  • A review of AEW Collision and then the Dynamite follow-up to Forbidden Door including the terrific Darby vs. Claudio main event
  • A review of UFC and a look ahead
  • Some UCLA college football talk (actually encouraged by Wade!)

