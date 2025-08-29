VIP PODCAST 8/28 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Rampage Jackson’s son incident, WWE Clash in Paris preview, NXT Heat Wave, Forbidden Door follow-up, more (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, the following topics are covered:
- The Raja Jackson incident
- Reviews of WWE Smackdown and Raw with final hype for Clash in Paris
- A preview and predictions for the Clash in Paris
- A review of NXT Heat Wave and a renew of NXT TV
- A review of AEW Collision and then the Dynamite follow-up to Forbidden Door including the terrific Darby vs. Claudio main event
- A review of UFC and a look ahead
- Some UCLA college football talk (actually encouraged by Wade!)
