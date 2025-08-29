VIP PODCAST 8/28 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): More grades for wrestler drawing power, Goldberg’s streak, McMahon-Bret, Vikingo’s unpopularity, Hurt Syndicate (69 min.)

News Ticker

August 29, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

  • What can be done about Vikingo’s unpopular AAA Title reign?Who from WWE’s roster could replace him?
  • Is it possible the bad framing of Hurt Syndicate in AEW is distorted reporting resulting in a false narrative?
  • Reaction to Todd Martin’s movie recommendations last week
  • Does AEW really have limited options on streaming platforms because of WWE?
  • Rating more wrestlers are draws on the S-F scale including Sting, Vader, Kevin Nash, Lex Luger, Chris Jericho, and others
  • Arizona’s territorial wrestling era
  • Bron Breakker compared to his father Rick Steiner
  • What if Goldberg was undefeated when WCW went out of business? How would WWE have treated him?
  • Did Vince McMahon allow Bret Hart to go to WCW to prove he was right when he had told Bret that WCW wouldn’t know how to push him?
  • Who should have been WCW’s long-term champion after Starrcade ’97’s Hul Hogan vs. Sting match?
  • How did Paul Levesque’s booking of NXT influence how he books main roster WWE now?
  • What are examples of heel vs heel main event matches?
  • Might Tony Khan’s decision to let Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland wrestle look irresponsible in retrospect given their injuries?
  • Would Todd ever do a live YouTube post-show with Wade?
  • Is the post-pandemic Golden Age of wrestling over for both AEW and WWE?
  • Is it a shortcoming of Levesque’s booking how he introduces new call-ups compared to Vince McMahon’s approach?
  • Seth Rollins-Bron Breakker dynamic
  • More on AAA-WWE

