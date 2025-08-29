VIP PODCAST 8/28 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): More grades for wrestler drawing power, Goldberg’s streak, McMahon-Bret, Vikingo’s unpopularity, Hurt Syndicate (69 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

What can be done about Vikingo’s unpopular AAA Title reign?Who from WWE’s roster could replace him?

Is it possible the bad framing of Hurt Syndicate in AEW is distorted reporting resulting in a false narrative?

Reaction to Todd Martin’s movie recommendations last week

Does AEW really have limited options on streaming platforms because of WWE?

Rating more wrestlers are draws on the S-F scale including Sting, Vader, Kevin Nash, Lex Luger, Chris Jericho, and others

Arizona’s territorial wrestling era

Bron Breakker compared to his father Rick Steiner

What if Goldberg was undefeated when WCW went out of business? How would WWE have treated him?

Did Vince McMahon allow Bret Hart to go to WCW to prove he was right when he had told Bret that WCW wouldn’t know how to push him?

Who should have been WCW’s long-term champion after Starrcade ’97’s Hul Hogan vs. Sting match?

How did Paul Levesque’s booking of NXT influence how he books main roster WWE now?

What are examples of heel vs heel main event matches?

Might Tony Khan’s decision to let Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland wrestle look irresponsible in retrospect given their injuries?

Would Todd ever do a live YouTube post-show with Wade?

Is the post-pandemic Golden Age of wrestling over for both AEW and WWE?

Is it a shortcoming of Levesque’s booking how he introduces new call-ups compared to Vince McMahon’s approach?

Seth Rollins-Bron Breakker dynamic

More on AAA-WWE

