VIP PODCAST 8/28 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): More grades for wrestler drawing power, Goldberg’s streak, McMahon-Bret, Vikingo’s unpopularity, Hurt Syndicate (69 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- What can be done about Vikingo’s unpopular AAA Title reign?Who from WWE’s roster could replace him?
- Is it possible the bad framing of Hurt Syndicate in AEW is distorted reporting resulting in a false narrative?
- Reaction to Todd Martin’s movie recommendations last week
- Does AEW really have limited options on streaming platforms because of WWE?
- Rating more wrestlers are draws on the S-F scale including Sting, Vader, Kevin Nash, Lex Luger, Chris Jericho, and others
- Arizona’s territorial wrestling era
- Bron Breakker compared to his father Rick Steiner
- What if Goldberg was undefeated when WCW went out of business? How would WWE have treated him?
- Did Vince McMahon allow Bret Hart to go to WCW to prove he was right when he had told Bret that WCW wouldn’t know how to push him?
- Who should have been WCW’s long-term champion after Starrcade ’97’s Hul Hogan vs. Sting match?
- How did Paul Levesque’s booking of NXT influence how he books main roster WWE now?
- What are examples of heel vs heel main event matches?
- Might Tony Khan’s decision to let Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland wrestle look irresponsible in retrospect given their injuries?
- Would Todd ever do a live YouTube post-show with Wade?
- Is the post-pandemic Golden Age of wrestling over for both AEW and WWE?
- Is it a shortcoming of Levesque’s booking how he introduces new call-ups compared to Vince McMahon’s approach?
- Seth Rollins-Bron Breakker dynamic
- More on AAA-WWE
View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.