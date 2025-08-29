WWE EVOLVE RESULTS (8/27): Women’s Title match with Armstrong vs. Monroe vs. Petrovic vs. Lyons, Kendal Grey vs. Wendy Choo, Jordan Oasis vs. Brooks Jensen

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE EVOLVE TV REPORT

AUGUST 27, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON TUBI

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Peter Rosenberg, Robert Stone

Ring Announcer: Blake Howard

Interviewer: Chuey Martinez

-A recap was shown of the problems Jordan Oasis and Brooks Jensen have had with each other lately. The women’s fatal four-way match for tonight was also previewed.

(1) KENDAL GREY vs. WENDY CHOO

Choo landed an early armdrag and creepily crawled around the ring, but Grew was not intimidated and pounced on her. Choo escaped a legscissors with a handstand, but Grey immediately applied a headlock. Back on their feet, Grey showed off some of the same flashes of brilliance she showed on NXT last night. [c]

Back from the break, the sleepy psycho had Grey tied upside down in the corner and flew in with a dropkick to the midsection. She did the neck twist that Giulia and Charlotte Flair botched awhile back, but they pulled it off convincingly. Choo landed a wicked kick in the corner, then they slugged it out in the middle of the ring. Grey fired up with a clothesline and a flying back elbow.

Grey landed a double stomp to the gut for a two-count. Choo blocked a German suplex and went for the Dirt Nap, but Grey avoided it. She climbed to the top, but Choo followed her up and hit a superplex, followed by another suplex for a near-fall. Choo dropped Grey on the mat and locked in the Dirt Nap, but Grey reversed it into a pin for the three-count. Despite being pinned, Choo kept the hold locked in for several seconds afterwards, inflicting more damage on Grey. She seemed happy with herself after the match as she left Grey lying in pain.

WINNER: Kendal Grey at 11:37.

(Miller’s Take: This was much longer than the typical Evolve match, especially for an opening bout, but they had the right two women in the ring to pull it off. Wendy Choo is gold. I absolutely love her heel gimmick, as it’s evil without delving too deeply into supernatural nonsense. As far as Kendal Grey goes, I’ve been singing her praises for awhile. Mark your calendar, August 27th, 2025, I predict that she will one day hold either the WWE or World Women’s title on the main roster. This woman is a star in the making.)

-A video package aired of Ice Williams cutting a promo on “Super” Sean Legacy. He’s a pretty good talker.

-Karmen Petrovic and Nikkita Lyons were shown preparing for their upcoming match.

(2) BROOKS JENSEN vs. JORDAN OASIS

They locked up with a purpose before Jensen settled into an armbar. Oasis whipped Jensen into the corner so hard that he flipped over it and to the outside. Jordan dove out of the ring headfirst onto Jensen and nearly ate the concrete himself. Jensen recovered enough to yank the shoulder of Oasis into the ring post before they cut to commercial. [c]

Back to the match, Jensen continued to work on the right shoulder of his vagabond foe. Oasis hit a chop, but injured his shoulder further in doing so. Jensen stayed on the shoulder. Oasis hit his blackout cannonball, but was only able to get a two-count out of it. He and Jensen climbed to the top, where he was clotheslined to the mat. Jensen landed his southern lariat for the win.

WINNER: Brooks Jensen at 8:16.

(Miller’s Take: Good ring psychology from both men. Jensen is obviously trying to find his way and reinvent himself after being ousted from The Culling on NXT. Oasis, despite being capable, just isn’t going to get very far with this homeless gimmick. The blackout cannonball maneuver he uses always looks awkward and not particularly devastating. Physically, he looks like a generic Jon Moxley. I don’t see him as NXT material at this point.)

-Chuey Martinez conducted a post-match ringside interview with Jensen. Without his ball cap, Martinez oddly resembles a pre-weight loss, pre-tattooed Jelly Roll. Jensen tried insulting Chuey, but the words that came out of his mouth were completely unintelligible. Once he untied his tongue, he talked about going after Evolve Champion Jackson Drake and said he’d go through The Vanity Project to get to him if he had to.

-In purple-lit backstage lounge area, The Vanity Project claimed to be on the same page again and put themselves over. Stevie Turner walked in to tell Drake she was contemplating his next challenger. As she was talking to Drake, Zayda Steel and Ricky Smokes were comically vying for Turner’s attention, but all they got was a couple of side eyes from her until she walked off.

-Evolve champ Kali Armstrong and Chantel Monroe were shown warming up for their match. [c]

-In the back, Masyn Holiday was telling Layla Diggs she wanted to get into the game. The two women pondered who she should call out. She decided that Kylie Rae would be the best choice.

(3) KALI ARMSTRONG (c) vs. NIKKITA LYONS vs. CHANTEL MONROE vs. KARMEN PETROVIC – Evolve Women’s Championship Fatal Four-Way Match

Monroe and Lyons attacked Armstrong and Petrovic while they were trash-talking each other, but soon found themselves dispatched to the floor. They soon returned and joined the other two in a three-way submission hold that looked pretty cool. They broke free from the submission chain and all went at each other before the break. [c]

As they returned, Big Kat Kita was taking everyone out with kicks. Petrovic took her turn in taking everyone out. She covered Armstrong, but the count was easily broken up. Lyons launched the other three women to the mat with a tower of doom suplex.

Lyons and Armstrong took each other out mid-ring while Monroe and Petrovic fought on the outside. Kyle Rae ran out and got into a shoving match with Monroe, do the disdain of the crowd. They fought their way back to the dressing room, essentially turning it into a triple threat match. Armstrong hit her explosive Kali Connection on Lyons for the pin.

WINNER: Kali Armstrong at 8:43 to retain the Evolve Women’s Championship.

(Miller’s Take: This was a fun match. Unlike most multiple competitor matches, they all stayed in the ring for the most part. All four women had a chance to shine, and they all walked away looking good. I was a bit surprised at the negative reaction to Kylie Rae coming out to confront Monroe, but we’ll see how that plays out. I don’t expect them to take the strap off Armstrong anytime soon, as I think they want to continue to build her momentum.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Good offering from Evolve this week. The men in the middle didn’t really carry their weight, in my opinion, but again, I don’t see Jensen ever rising above lower-mid card and I see no future for Oasis. The women made the show this week. It’s interesting that both faces and heels are gunning for The Vanity Project-backed Jackson Drake. I can’t see anyone NOT getting cheered against the narcissistic Evolve champion, so I’m anxious to see who Stevie Turner has in mind to challenge him. Have a safe and happy Labor Day weekend and I’ll see you Tuesday for NXT!