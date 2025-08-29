WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (8/29): Keller’s report on Sikoa vs. Sami for U.S. Title, Charlotte & Bliss vs. Niven & Fyre, Michin vs. Kiana James, John Cena addresses Logan Paul’s attack

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

AUGUST 29, 2025

LYONS, FRANCE AT LDLC ARENA

AIRED ON USA NETWORK AND ON NETFLIX INTERNATIONALLY

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 9,868 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 16,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-Michael Cole introduced the show with an view of Lyon, France as the backdrop. Then they showed arriving wrestlers including Solo Sikoa and his crew, Sami Zayn, ad Drew McIntyre.

-They went to Cole and Wade Barrett at ringside. Barrett said this was site of the greatest crowd in WWE history 18 months. Cole threw to a two minute video recap of last week’s Logan Paul-John Cena in-ring segment.

-Logan arrived in a luxury vehicle. As he exited the car, fans booed. Barrett said purists think to become WWE Champion, you should grind from the bottom up, but there are shortcuts to the top “if you draw enough eyeballs and you have enough talent.” He said those boxes have been checked by Logan Paul.

Logan said they don’t have a problem with him, they have a problem with change. He said he’s not a parasite. “I’m the opposite; I’m a disrupter,” he said. He said after he signed with WWE, he brought them to Netflix and ESPN. He cited the rights fees. He said he’s been worth roughly $6.6 billion dollars.”By the way, you’re welcome, TKO.” Fans booed.

(Keller’s Analysis: I get this making sense for Logan’s character as a crossover social media star bragging about his impact, but WWE has been talking a lot about itself lately and they might begin to mistake their fascinating with revenue with why fans choose to watch WWE in their free time.)

He said Cena told him to bring his A-Game. He said it’s the other way, because he’s in his prime and he’s going to push Cena to his limits. He interspersed French and English. He said when he beats Cena on Sunday, he will show everyone that he is the future of the company. “Wrestling is changing, and I am wrestling, and if you cannot change with it, you will get left behind!” he said. Cena’s music then played.

Cena made his entrance to cheers and chants of “Cena!” Cena told Logan he’s stupid because “you can’t do it alone.” He said if you don’t have fans, there is no show. He said they’re not going to get left behind, they set the pace. “We’re just here to make it a good time for them,” he said. “They’re the ones who hold the keys to whether you’ll join the family and have a match over 25 matches.” He said he sees so much potential in him. He said people want to root for him. He said Logan says he wants to take the business to heights it’s never been before, but he won’t make an ounce of effort to figure out “what we actually do around here.”

Cena said Logan isn’t a disrputor, he’s a wannaba. He said he’s standing in the ring with one of the original disruptors. He said he jorts and sneakers “even though they said he’d be fired if I did.” He said he pissed of purists and rapped his way to WrestleMania. He said he was doing what Logan is doing now 20 years ago “when I said ‘Word Life.'” He said that’s Logan’s first lesson in Thugonomics. He said the Maverick is a Dollar Store John Cena. He said Logan claims he brought them Netflix and ESPN and he claims his influence is responsible for these occolades and he claims his influence carries them to where they are now. “You’re influence isn’t what it once was, but we all know it,” he said.

Cena said he saw a list of the top 25 influencers in the world. He listed some who made the list, and said Logan was nowhere on that list. Logan snarled and paced. He said he made videos of stunts and pranks at age 12 and dropped disk tracks when he was 18 and now at age 30 when he makes headlines, it’s for the wrong reasons. “You didn’t bring your influence to us,” he said. “Your influence is shrinking and you’re desperate and you’re searching for a new revenue stream.” He said he’s not there to save wrestling, he’s there to save his own ass.

Cena said the fans don’t fear change. “They just see through fake,” he said. Fans chanted (I think) “He’s an asshole!” Fans popped when Cena began speaking French. Logan fired back in French. Cena said he’s a gimmick and fans see through fake “and everyone is disgusted with you.” He said they keep giving him opportunities, “and you give us no respect.” He said it’s a teachable moment now and he’s going to show him what respect in their family means. Cena dropped to ringside and said respect in their family is when you get a pass for saying the wrong thing when you’re having. bad day. He said respect is when the next time see that person, you say you’re sorry for having a bad day. He apologized to a kid in the front row as he took a selfie.

Logan asked what this segment turned into. “Cena went from Make-a-Wish to Break-a-Wish.” Logan told him to wrap it up. Cena said, “You asked for this match, dickhead, and now you got it.” He said it’s the disappearer vs. the disappointment, paragon vs. parasite, the greatest of all time against Logan Paul. He said he better polish his game. He said he has 24 hours to polish his game. He said if he doesn’t, wrestling will ruin him.

(Keller’s Analysis: Everything Cena is involved with these days gets engulfed by meta nonsense that isn’t about the presupposition of wrestlers battling for victories, but rather excessive references and counter-productive focus on how they’re all marketing characters and it’s all about building the WWE brand and honoring the WWE culture. When a company begins to lose sight of the product that people want and begin focusing on their brand as the focus, it’s bound to turn people off. Fans aren’t fans of a brand, they’re fans of what the brand offers, and WWE is offering a lot self-obsessed brand talk. It’s a lot less entertaining to the common folk than it is to the top executives and top paid wrestlers who can’t look past their focus on riches and materialism and celebrity status. A promo built around the premise of people fearing change seemed pretty oblivious to how out of touch they’ve become with what crated the wave that led to sellout crowds and big rights-fee contracts. I mean, Cena’s so wrapped up in his own celebrity mindset and wisdom-bestowing perch he’s placed himself on he didn’t even mention what the segment was advertised as being about, which was addressing Logan attacking him last week at the end of Smackdown. He talked generically about Logan’s brass knuckles, but he didn’t play up at all that he was hurt or out for revenge.)

-Cathy Kelley interviewed The Street Profits and B-Fab backstage about their match later. As they closed with “We Want the Smoke,” Bo Dallas walked up behind them and asked if they’re family. He said the Wyatt Sicks is family. He told Ford that when they come for them, “you’ll really find out if he really is your brother.” Montez Ford shot Angelo Dawkins a suspicious look.

(Keller’s Analysis: Is that teasing Dawkins joining the Wyatts?)

-Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss made their entrance. Chelsea Green attacked Charlotte and Alba Fyre attacked Bliss. Officials ran out and pulled them apart. Cole said they’re supposed to battle for the tag titles. [c]

(1) CHELSEA GREEN vs. ALEXA BLISS

The bell rang after the break. Barrett said it’s a disgrace that this has become a singles match. They showed an inset image of Charlotte being helped to the back. Barrett (preposterously) said Bliss should be defending the tag titles on her own if Charlotte couldn’t wrestle.

