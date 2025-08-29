WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (8/29): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Cena’s response to Logan Paul attack, Solo Sikoa vs. Sami Zayn for U.S. Title, Flair & Bliss vs. Green & Fyre for Women’s Tag Titles

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

AUGUST 29, 2025

LYON, FRANCE AT LDLC ARENA

AIRED ON TAPE DELAY ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: Wrestletix reports that 9,868 were distributed headed into the show. The arena was set up for 10,365.

[HOUR ONE]

– Michael Cole welcomed the viewers to the “food capital of the world,” Lyon, France. It was the first time WWE had been there since May 2024. United States Champion Solo Sikoa and his MFTs were shown arriving to the arena. So was his challenger tonight Sami Zayn, as well as Drew McIntyre. Highlights were shown from last week’s interactions between John Cena and Logan Paul, including Paul’s premeditated backstage punch-and-run.

– A car pulled up and Logan Paul emerged from it. His music played and we walked into the building and straight to the ring to a chorus of boos. Wade Barrett pointed out that there are shortcuts to the top if you can garner the right eyeballs, much like Paul has accomplished in WWE. Paul reminded everyone that John Cena said he was a parasite. He questioned whether the audience understood him since he was speaking English. Paul claimed that he is not a parasite; he is a disruptor. Paul said that it was he who put the WWE on Netflix and ESPN and that he’s brought the company $6.6 billion. He pointed that he added Prime to the WWE, claiming that WWE is becoming WW”ME” (meaning Paul).

Paul said that Cena had the audacity to tell him to bring his “A” game to Clash in Paris, but according to Paul, he will push Cena to his limits. Paul spoke some French that the crowd didn’t appreciate. The crowd was loud, but it also seemed clear that the crowd noise was messed with in post-production too. Paul said that if you don’t evolve with wrestling, then you will get left behind. He yelled at the crowd again. John Cena’s music played and the crowd erupted as the 17-time Champion ran to the ring. The atmosphere in the arena was electric when Cena got in the ring, soaking in the cheers. Cena was wearing white, red, & blue France-inspired Cena-clothes. Ring announcer Mark Nash gave Cena the GOAT ring introduction.

Cena called Paul stupid and said that there is no show without the fans. He claimed that the fans dictate the pace and their job is putting smiles on their faces. Cena told Paul that everyone gets angry with Paul because they see his potential, yet he won’t put one ounce of effort into figuring out what it is they do. Cena said that Paul isn’t a disruptor, he’s a wannabee. (I thought he was a parasite?). Cena said he was the first disruptor, when he was knocking people out with brass knuckles, just like Paul is doing today. He said that Paul was just a dollar-store Cena and disagreed with all Paul’s claims of his influence on the WWE. Cena ran down some list of the top 25 influencers and said that Paul wasn’t on it. He said that while Paul made prank videos when he was 12 years old, dropped some disc tracks at 18, and now at 30 he makes the front page for the wrong reasons. Cena claimed that Paul was here to try and save himself because his influence is shrinking. The fans chanted something that I didn’t understand because I don’t speak French. Cena apparently did because he uttered some things that the fans cheered. Paul tried again and got booed again. I kept typing.

Cena told Paul that he is real and Paul is a gimmick. He told Paul that this was a teachable moment and that he was going to teach Paul some respect. Cena walked back toward the stage while he kept talking about what happens when you have a bad day. He walked up to a kid in the front row, who just happened to be the same kid that Cena pointed out and called a disappointment when Cena gave his initial promo in Belgium after turning heel at Wrestlemania. Cena told the kid that he was having a bad day that day and he was sorry. Paul threw his hands up and wondered what was going on. He said that Cena went from Make-a-Wish to Break-a-Wish really quick. He told the “professional pretender” to wrap it up. Cena: “you asked for this match d*ckhead.” He said you’ve got the disappearer vs. the disappointment, the paragon vs. the parasite, the greatest of all time vs. Logan Paul, so Paul has 24 hours to polish his game or else he won’t ruin wrestling, wrestling will ruin Paul.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The way Cena started off, I feared this would veer into Cena playing the meta game and once again showing that all he cares about is “putting smiles on faces,” much to the continued detriment of the industry. But he didn’t do that. He effectively focused on telling Paul that he is using the business and needs to learn some respect. I’m leaning toward Cena winning and “teaching Paul a lesson” at Clash in Paris. I’m sure that kid appreciated Cena’s apology and presumably free front row tickets to the show tonight.)

– Cathy Kelley interviewed the Street Profits in the back about trying to become the #1 contenders tonight. Montez Ford said that Carmelo Hayes is not HIM and that Miz is “Aww…Talk.” They still want the smoke. Bo Dallas (not Uncle Howdy) came up from behind and asked the Profits if they were really family, because the Wyatts are. Dallas claimed that if they fail, then the Profits will find out if they are truly brothers.

– The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss made their respective entrances to big cheers. As they stood together in the walkway they were attacked from behind by the Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre. Fyre kicked at Flair’s leg until officials broke it up. It had been announced earlier today that Piper Niven was injured and that Green would take her place in tonight’s match.[c]

(1) ALEXA BLISS vs. CHELSEA GREEN (w/Alba Fyre)

Cole announced that due the attack before the break, Flair was too injured to compete and now there was now an impromptu singles match going on between Bliss and Chelsea Green. Barrett it should have been a handicap title defense by Bliss. Bliss was fired up as she stood on Green in the ring. Bliss hit a weak looking double knee drop and missed a somersault attempt. Green took control by slamming Bliss’s face into the second rope. Cole pointed out that the Hervice cost themselves by injuring Flair and forcing Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis to take away their title shot. Bliss regained control with a tilt-a-whirl head scissors on Green. She hit a cannonball off the apron onto Fyre on the outside, but it gave Green time to regroup and throw Bliss into the ringpost. [c]

Green hit a missile dropkick off the tope rope, driving Bliss to the floor. Green followed her out, but Bliss reversed a whip attempt, launching Green into the ringpost as the referee counted. Both women re-entered the ring at the count of 8. The women exchanged blows from their knees and the fans were getting into it. Bliss hit several strikes and dropkick as she fell to her back. Bliss covered for a two-count. Bliss set up Green in a tree of woe and hit a running dropkick on her in the corner. Bliss went up to the top, kicking off Fyre who tried to grab her, but then Green got her knees up during a Twisted Bliss attempt. Green went from the Unpretty-her, but Bliss escaped and wanted to hit the Sister Abigail. However, Green countered to get out of it, then Bliss countered herself with a standing switch. Green also countered with a standing switch, but yet again Bliss countered, this time with a rollup for the one…two…three.

WINNER: Alexa Bliss via pinfall in 10:00.

After the match, Alba Fyre leveled Bliss with a kick on the outside, then rolled her back into the ring. As Green and Fyre double-teamed Bliss, Flair limped out to help. Flair took out Fyre and started chopping Green. Fyre recovered got in a shot on Flair, allowing Green to hit a mistimed Unpretty-her where Flair hit the mat at Green was jumping in the air. Fyre hit a facebuster on Bliss. The heels saluted and celebrated themselves.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: They made something out of a bit of a mess. Whenever Niven returns The Secret Hervice will likely get their title shot. But they will still lose. The last 30 seconds of the match were excited with all the reversals, but the rollup winning it was weak. They should have had Bliss hit the Sister Abigail for a more impactful win.)

– Sami Zayn was interviewed backstage by Cathy Kelley. She said it was clear that Sami was the most confident version of himself now. Sami said he feels renewed and that the last month or so on Raw he didn’t feel like himself. But now Sami feels now the way he did when he defeated Gunther for the Intercontinental title at Wrestlemania two years ago. He also spoke some happy French that the fans liked. [c]

– A pre-taped segment aired with Aleister Black talking about how Damian Priest sits at home at night and can’t feel his arms because Black would be kneeling on his chest yelling at him. Kelley was in the back with Priest and asked him for a response. Priest said that Black comes across like he’s educated, but that despite his efforts Black is nothing like Priest. Priest said he was going to teach Black a lot about pain. Priest said he will enjoy all the violence he would inflict on Black. Priest turned things back over to Cole and Barrett.

– Michin made her way to the ring to no reaction. She was in action next. [c]

Kiana James made her way to the ring, accompanied by the United States Champion Giulia. She had an entrance video of a helicopter landing that was supposed to then look like she was getting out of it. Cole questioned whether it was a good idea to have a match where, if James loses, Giulia has to give Michin a championship match. Barrett said it was a great idea because she was playing roadblock for Giulia.

(2) MICHIN vs. KIANA JAMES (w/Giulia)

As soon as the bell rang, James tried to hit Michin with her purse but Michin ducked and immediately roll her up for the quick win.

WINNER: Michin by pinfall in about 10 seconds. Michin will receive a U.S. title match in the future.

Giulia and James assaulted Michin after the match. Giulia repeatedly slammed Michin’s head into the barricade. Then she stomped her face into the ring steps and growled at her. Cole said that was why Giulia is referred to as “The Beautiful Madness.”

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That was stupid. If they want us to be unable to suspend our disbelief and think this is make-believe bullsh*t, they succeeded here. We are also 2 for 2 with matches ending with a roll-up tonight.)

– Drew McIntyre was shown walking in the back. Cole said they expected McIntyre to come out to the ring next to address Randy Orton after being RKO’d by him (outta nowhere of course) last week.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The on-screen graphic that said “Drew McIntyre Will Address Randy Orton” agreed with Cole. Good job Michael.)

[HOUR TWO]

McIntyre walked to the ring to a strong reaction. He walked over to the announce table and grabbed a microphone. He asked if Orton was hiding around here somewhere. Then he asked Cole if there was a medical update on Cody Rhodes yet, but again there wasn’t. McIntyre got in the ring and called Orton out to the ring. Orton’s music played and the fans turned on the crowd karaoke machine. Orton grabbed a microphone in the ring as the fans chanted his name. McIntyre: “Wasn’t that special.”

McIntyre said to please listen to him for a moment. He said that if Orton attacked him because he thought Cody was his friend then it wasn’t cool because Cody is a liar, a manipulator, and a politician. He said that while Orton was out for 2 years after back surgery, that he bets Cody kept checking in on him. But he didn’t do that out of friendship, he did so to gather intel against Orton. McIntyre “proved” it by referring back to the King of the Ring Final when Cody attacked his back because Orton had showed him how he could be hurt. Orton was contemplating it all. McIntyre said that if he believes Cody is his friend he is naïve and he’s an idiot. Orton smirked at being called an idiot.

Orton said that Drew made a compelling argument that will require some thought. But he said he didn’t drop McIntyre last week because of Cody. He dropped him because he’s a prick. McIntyre knocked Orton down with a Glasgow kiss, but Orton avoided a Claymore kick. Orton hit the draping DDT and called for the RKO to the crowd’s delight. But to the crowd’s chagrin, a bunch of officials ran to the ring to prevent it because wrestling officials play favorites. Orton RKO’d all of them, including Hurricane Helms who was one of them. Orton had McIntyre lined up for a punt kick, but McIntyre rolled out of the ring and escaped.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: As always, McIntyre laid out a great argument based in fact and truth. It sets up a future confrontation between Orton and Cody too. It also helped me bounce back from the dumb match in the previous segment. Thank you Drew.)

– Miz and Carmelo Hayes talked backstage. Hayes said that Miz can’t steal the win again tonight. Miz said it didn’t matter because they are winning as a team. Bo Dallas walked up to them and said perception isn’t reality because he is reality. Hayes said that Dallas better not write a check that he can’t cash. That was enough to get Hayes back on the same page as Miz.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Hmm. I’m wondering if Bo Dallas is actually purposely trying to get in their tag team opponents’ heads to HELP them stay united. The whole mantra of the Wyatt Sicks when they started seemed to be that they wanted to punish those who didn’t cherish their “family.” I think they might be getting back to that now. Ironically, Miz was one of their main targets in the beginning.)

The Street Profits made their way to the ring for the next match. [c]

– Aldis scolded Orton in his office for being all RKO trigger-happy on the security guards. Orton apologized and gave him some Fireball whiskey for some reason. R-Truth walked up and asked Aldis if he was going to drink it. Aldis said that after the day he’s had he would. Truth asked if he had anything else and when he didn’t Truth left.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Weird.)

The Miz and Carmelo Hayes made their entrance. Hayes got a pretty good reaction but notably refused to slap hands on the way to the ring.

(3) MELO DON’T MIZ (Carmelo Hayes & The Miz) vs. THE STREET PROFITS (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins w/B-Fab) – WWE Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match

Ford and Miz started things off with a Ford headlock. Ford showed off his athleticism with a cartwheel and a dropkick. Ford tried to get his “arm pump” gesture over. The Profits double-teamed Miz. Angelo Dawkins tagged in and leveled both opponents with a big shoulder block. Dawkins was on fire, hitting corkscrew splashes in the corner on both Miz and Hayes, then hitting an enziguri on Hayes. Miz held Dawkins on the apron allowing Hayes to nail him with a modified Nothing But Net legdrop from the second rope on Dawkins draped across the ropes as they went to a split screen. [c]

The crowd was cheering for something (possibly themselves?) Both Dawkins and Hayes crawled to their respective corners. Hayes tagged in and then Dawkins made a hot tag to Ford. Ford launched himself way in the air for a cross-body on the Miz. Ford knocked Hayes down on the apron and then leveled Miz with a clothesline. Ford with a back suplex, a kip up, an arm pump (for us of course), and a standing moonsault and cover for a nearfall. Miz escaped and hit a DDT and covered for a two-count. Miz called for the Skull Crushing Finale. Ford escaped but Hayes made a blind tag. Ford went up to the top rope and hit his big frog splash. But right after Hayes hit a big splash of his own on Ford and made the cover for a one…two…kickout by Ford.

Hayes and Ford exchanged right hands and chops. Hayes went for a springboard maneuver but Ford tried to dropkick him and they collided. Suddenly the entire Wyatt Sicks group showed up at the announce table, this time with Dallas in his Uncle Howdy get-up. Miz looked concerned about the Wyatts, especially Dexter Lumis, and got knocked off the apron by Dawkins. Dawkins and Ford hit a double-team Revelation neckbreaker on Hayes. Dawkins covered and got the three count. Some fans arm-pumped because Ford has done his job.

Post-match, the Wyatts entered the ring and stared down the Profits.

WINNERS: The Street Profits by pinfall in 9:00. The Street Profits are the #1 contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championship.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I’m still not sure what to make of the Wyatts right now. That spot with the double splashes from Ford and Hayes was excellent and led to a very believable nearfall .)

– WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton was primping in a mirror. Jade Cargill walked up and told her that because Jade won last week she is now the #1 contender for Stratton’s title. Stratton said she was welcome for letting her win last week. They argued some more, with Stratton saying she is undefeated in 2025. Jade said that she will defeat her and proved that they aren’t on the same level.

– Solo Sikoa was outside with his MFTs. He looked into the camera (presumably being held by a cameraman that Solo politely asked to come outside with him) and talked directly to Sami Zayn, saying he was going to hit him with a Samoan Spike tonight and still be the United States Champion.

Sami Zayn made his way to the ring as the French crowd showed their adulation for the man with several “home” cities/countries.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Gotta give ol’ red beard some credit. He gets a “hometown” pop in France, Saudi Arabia, and anywhere in Canada. Imagine if WWE is ever able to have a show in Syria. Sami’s got this all figured out.)

– The announcers ran down the Clash in Paris card. The WWE Tag Team Championship match was added tonight due to the Street Profits’ win.

Solo Sikoa and his MFTs made their entrance. Mark Nash gave them the championship match introductions.

(4) SOLO SIKOA (w/Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga, J.C. Mateo) vs. SAMI ZAYN – United States Championship Match

Cole mentioned that over a dozen Hall-of-Famers have held the U.S. title. Solo beat on Sami against the ropes and yelled at the crowd. Solo charged at Sami who moved and sent Solo to the outside. Sami was going to launch himself to the outside but he thought better of it because Talla Tonga was standing in the way [c]

Solo punched Sami down in the corner and then hit his running hope attack. Cole pointed out that it was an homage to Umaga. Solo covered for a two-count. Barrett pointed out that Sami’s naivety is his biggest weak spot, thinking he could overcome the odds against Solo and his MFTs. Sami clotheslined Solo over the top rope to the floor and then hit a somersault over the top onto Solo on the floor. J.C. Mateo and Tonga Loa prevented Sami from re-entering the ring, pulling him back to the floor so Mateo could superkick him. They threw Sami back into the ring and into Solo who was waiting to hit him with a big spinning Solo slam and a nearfall. Jimmy Uso ran out in a hoodie and attacked Mateo and Tonga but was quickly overmatched. Jacob Fatu’s music played, but he actually came out from behind the timekeeper’s area and attacked Talla. Fatu took out both Tonga and Talla.

Back in the ring, Sami hit a Blue Thunder Bomb and covered, but Solo kicked out at two. Fatu clothesline Talla over the barricade. Jimmy chased Tonga over the barricade too and all four men fought off into the crowd. Sami attempted a Helluva kick bur Solo moved out of the way and retreated to the floor. Sami chased him out but was caught in yet another spinning Solo slam; this time onto the announce table. Solo grabbed his title and held it in the air as they went picture-in-picture. [c]

Solo had Sami perched on the top rope and wanted to hit a Samoan drop. Sami slipped through and gave Solo a sunset flip powerbomb and covered for a nearfall. The crowd still had a lot of energy left. Sami climbed to the top and leaped over Solo. Solo caught him and hit a Samoan Drop. Now Solo went to the top and hit a big splash (reminiscent of the Headshrinkers) and covered. Sami again kicked out at two. Solo was shocked that Sami kicked out. Solo went for a Samoan Spike, but Sami rolled him up for a two-count. Sami hit an exploder suplex and set up for another Helluva kick. When he charged Solo nailed him with a superkick instead. Solo quickly went for another Spike, but Sami ducked. Solo careened into the corner and when he turned around Sami nailed him with the Helluva kick. Sami measured for another one. He charged and nailed it. Sami covered for Solo for the pinfall victory!

WINNER: Sami Zayn by pinfall in 13:00. Sami Zayn is the new United States Champion.

After the match, Sami Zayn celebrated his first United States Championship win as the jubilant crowd sang his song. Fireworks went off as the show ended.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A feel-good win for the “Underdog from the Underground,” who still seems destined for bigger things soon.)