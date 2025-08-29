FREE PODCAST 8/29 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Nexus losing momentum, Lashley in Strikeforce, Starrcade ’97 finish, venting about TNA, Randy Savage-HOF (170 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Aug. 23 and 24, 2010.

On the Aug. 23, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and co-host PWTorch columnist Greg Parks discussed with live callers how WWE could rebound from Nexus losing momentum, some interesting discussion on how the removal of Darren Young could be flipped due to Young stepping up to take on John Cena and the other Nexus members winning by fluke, whether Darren Young could end up with Cena or with SES on Smackdown from the NXT Season 1 partnership, Alberto Del Rio’s Smackdown debut, how long Randy Orton could have a babyface run, a booking plan to stretch out Kane vs. The Undertaker to WrestleMania 27 (much to Parks’s chagrin), brief discussion of Strikeforce with Bobby Lashley at the end, and more.

Then on the Aug. 24, 2010 episode, PWTorch Livecast with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller and Jason Powell of ProWrestling.net, they took live calls for most of the hour including topics ranging from Bobby Lashley’s loss, Paul Heyman’s talks with Strikeforce, Starrcade ’97’s finish to Miz losing to John Cena to Zach Ryder’s quick loss to Serena’s release and of course venting about TNA.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed ideas for TNA to clean up their business approach plus Randy Savage in WWE HOF.

