FREE PODCAST 8/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner recap Forbidden Door, break down Dynamite and the quick turn to All Out, Hook’s return, more (108 min.)

August 29, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

(00:00) Happy Belated Birthday to Gregg and a PSA
(02:18) Joel’s reviews the AEW Skybox Metal Universe cards
(06:38) Forbidden Door 2025 review: standout moments
(12:47) Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland injury updates
(19:00) Dynamite from 2300 Arena breakdown with special Tazz tribute segment
(23:29) FTR vs. Copeland and Christian setup for All Out
(27:33) Darby Allin’s incredible pain tolerance from cage spot to announce table slam
(29:17) Jon Moxley vs Daniel Garcia
(32:18) Hook’s jazz music entrance
(36:57) MJF’s pivots to seeking revenge on Mark Briscoe
(40:12) Hangman Page tributes Will Ospreay, Don Callis Family challenges world champion
(42:36) All-star eight-man tag shows Takeshita-Okada tension
(46:30) Mercedes Moné’s nine-belt celebration
(52:21) Women’s division feels stuck
(56:51) Trios Tag Team Championship match
(59:20) Hurt Syndicate backstage drama
(1:04:29) Darby Allin’s crazy bump card
(1:09:26) Mark Briscoe is a lovable family man
(1:13:03) ROH Death Before Dishonor lineup
(1:16:22) Zach’s thoughts and Guess the Wrestler 20 Questions

Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com

