FREE PODCAST 8/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner recap Forbidden Door, break down Dynamite and the quick turn to All Out, Hook’s return, more (108 min.)

(00:00) Happy Belated Birthday to Gregg and a PSA

(02:18) Joel’s reviews the AEW Skybox Metal Universe cards

(06:38) Forbidden Door 2025 review: standout moments

(12:47) Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland injury updates

(19:00) Dynamite from 2300 Arena breakdown with special Tazz tribute segment

(23:29) FTR vs. Copeland and Christian setup for All Out

(27:33) Darby Allin’s incredible pain tolerance from cage spot to announce table slam

(29:17) Jon Moxley vs Daniel Garcia

(32:18) Hook’s jazz music entrance

(36:57) MJF’s pivots to seeking revenge on Mark Briscoe

(40:12) Hangman Page tributes Will Ospreay, Don Callis Family challenges world champion

(42:36) All-star eight-man tag shows Takeshita-Okada tension

(46:30) Mercedes Moné’s nine-belt celebration

(52:21) Women’s division feels stuck

(56:51) Trios Tag Team Championship match

(59:20) Hurt Syndicate backstage drama

(1:04:29) Darby Allin’s crazy bump card

(1:09:26) Mark Briscoe is a lovable family man

(1:13:03) ROH Death Before Dishonor lineup

(1:16:22) Zach’s thoughts and Guess the Wrestler 20 Questions

