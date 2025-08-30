VIP PODCAST 8/29 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Sami challenges Solo for U.S. Title, Cena’s self-serving scorched earth promo approach continues (31 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the August 29 edition of WWE Smackdown including Sami Zayn capturing the U.S. Title from Solo Sikoa in the main event, an epic John Cena-Logan Paul verbal exchange that continued Cena’s self-absorbed, self-serving scorched earth approach to his retirement tour, Bo Dallas wandering around backstage, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com