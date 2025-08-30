FREE PODCAST 8/29 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Adams: Sami’s future, John Cena’s self-serving corporate shilling, more (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Adams to review WWE Smackdown including ideas for what could be next for Sami Zayn after winning the U.S. Title and is a WrestleMania World Title match in his future next year? Then a scathing rant by Wade backed by Chris and the chat about John Cena’s obvious counter-productive self-centered corporate-centered unrelatable core to his character these days and how just about everything he says that sounds on the surface to be gracious is just self-serving. They also talk some Drew McIntyre-Randy Orton.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com