FREE PODCAST 8/29 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Adams: Sami’s future, John Cena’s self-serving corporate shilling, more (131 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Adams to review WWE Smackdown including ideas for what could be next for Sami Zayn after winning the U.S. Title and is a WrestleMania World Title match in his future next year? Then a scathing rant by Wade backed by Chris and the chat about John Cena’s obvious counter-productive self-centered corporate-centered unrelatable core to his character these days and how just about everything he says that sounds on the surface to be gracious is just self-serving. They also talk some Drew McIntyre-Randy Orton.
