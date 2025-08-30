VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #876 (August 27, 2005): Hogan-Michaels Summerslam insider info, Matt Hardy’s below-expected push, Summerslam coverage, Molly Holly Torch Talk

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #876 cover-dated August 27, 2005: The cover story presents details of the negotiations between Shawn Michaels and Hulk Hogan regarding how their match would go on Sunday at Summerslam and the reason the proposed rematch didn’t take place, plus more fascinating details… WWE Newswire details reaction within WWE to the Michaels-Hogan match (and Summerslam in general) including why Michaels chose to the take the route he did, what choices he did and didn’t have, and who influenced his decisions. Also, details on Matt Hardy’s push and why management isn’t getting more behind him, plus lots more backstage news… In-depth Summerslam Coverage including Keller’s Match Report with star ratings, Roundtable Reviews including the entire Torch staff, Reader Reax, and Poll Results… Part two of the Nora Greenwald (Molly Holly) “Torch Talk” interview with her thoughts on the demise of the women’s division in WWE, her shoot fight with Dean Malenko that led to an injury, and whether her Christianity affected her push in WWE… 10 Yrs. Ago Backtrack features looking at why Rick Steamboat left the WWF shortly after WrestleMania 3 in his own words, insider details on Jeff Jarrett and Roadie quitting the WWF without notice, and a story of a wrestler getting fired due to his girlfriend getting into a fight with another wrestler’s girlfriend… Wade Keller’s End Notes reviews the Hogan-Michaels match and puts it in historical perspective… Details on TNA’s Spike TV deal and the contracts its offering wrestlers right now… Plus ROH Newswire, Top Five Stories of the Week, The Raw Big Story, The Smackdown Big Story, The OVW Big Story, The TNA Impact Big Story, ROH Live Event Report, and more…

