AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (8/30): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Where: Philadelphia, Pa. at 2300 Arena

How To Watch: TNT / HBO Max

Attendance: WrestleTix reported 898 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 1,300 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Juice Robinson vs. Big Bill

