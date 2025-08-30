AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (8/30): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Saturday, August 30, 2025
Where: Philadelphia, Pa. at 2300 Arena
How To Watch: TNT / HBO Max
Attendance: WrestleTix reported 898 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 1,300 spectators when configured for concerts.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Juice Robinson vs. Big Bill
