5 YRS AGO – WWE SMACKDOWN TV Report (8-21-2020): Vince McMahon introduces the Thunderdome Set during COVID, Firefly Funhouse with too much overacting and hocus-pocus

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 5 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

AUGUST 21, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON FOX NETWORK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

[HOUR ONE]

-After the WWE brand stamp, they played the Smackdown theme song, but went to the new WWE ThunderDome set. Cole introduced the show, and then Mike Rome introduced Vince McMahon.

-McMahon stood mid-ring and welcomed everyone to Smackdown. The LED boards lit up with fans. He said nobody brings the thunder like WWE, which is why this Sunday you’ll never see it coming. He said not only this Sunday, but each and every week. Then the lights went out and The Fiend sound effects played. The dome of the ThunderDome lit up with Fiend graphics as laser lights blasted throughout the area. Fiend walked through the barrage of laser lights as his music played. He had a lantern with him.

Cole called Fiend wicked and malignant. He said he will face Braun Strowman on Sunday, “but tonight, The Fiend has his eyes set on the boss.” The camera showed McMahon still standing in the ring, frozen. Cole called Fiend “maniacal, sick, and twisted.” He stood in front of McMahon mid-ring five minutes into the show already. McMahon gulped, but held his ground. Ambient crowd noise was audible. After about 30 seconds of them looking at each other, Braun Strowman walked out. Graves said, “This is no longer the Strowman the WWE has known and loved for so long.”

Strowman entered and faced off with Fiend, having a few words for him. More ambient crowd noise echoed in the arena. Five Retribution members showed up on one side of the ring. Seven more showed up on other sides. Cole did his stupid fake stutter thing. Graves said there’s more of them than ever. The lights went out again. The lights came back on and Fiend was suddenly gone. Retribution swarmed Strowman. The WWE locker room ran out led by Big E and including Sheamus, Matt Riddle, and several others.

A second wave ran out led by Baron Corbin including John Morrison, Tucker, Otis, and others. The Smackdown locker room eventually cleared the ring. (They didn’t think to yank some of their masks off?) Miz was the last to arrive. Cole said that was the first time Smackdown Superstars have held the ring. Cole said they still have no idea what they want or what they’re doing in WWE. Graves said he wanted to know how they made their way into the ThunderDome tonight. He said there are too many unanswered questions. Strowman attacked Drew Gulak and Jey Uso for no apparent reason, snarled, and left the ring. They cut to a break.

(Keller’s Analysis: So far, so good on the ThunderDome. I’m not distracted by it and gives a higher energy atmosphere to the show. The fans aren’t doing a great job sitting a certain distance from their laptops so their heads are all the same size, and the size of WWE staff needed to monitor their demeanor and behavior on camera has to be daunting. The atmosphere has more depth and a greater sense of mass than the P.C. did. The fans are shown on LED screens that wrap around more than half of the ring, and they are in rows that move up and backward just like usual bleachers do with actual people sitting in them. I’m not sure how long it will take for the thrill to wear off as fans have to sit still in front of their laptop screens and position their heads just right for two hours. That’s one of the downsides of this set-up – fans can’t really express themselves demonstratively with gestures or chants or pumping fists. It’s just faces staring at the ring. I do miss the hockey board banging and cheers and chants by the trainees behind the hockey boards if only because it intensified at natural points in the match. It feels like something is suddenly missing without that. [c]

(1) BIG E vs. SHEAMUS

The Smackdown wrestlers hung out at ringside, keeping an eye out for Retribution. After Big E took it to Sheamus at ringside early, Cole thanked the “WWE Universe” of fans on screens watching from the bleachers. Sheamus took control and landed some forearms on Big E’s chest. The lights began to flicker again and Cole wondered if it was Retribution again. They cut to a break at that “moment of suspense.” [c]

Big E came back and landed a running splash. Sheamus came back with a surprise knee to the chin. Sheamus hit White Noise. Corbin hit Riddle from behind at ringside. Riddle fought back. Otis and a group of others tried to separate them. Big E rolled up a distracted Sheamus for a three count.

WINNER: Big E. in 10:00.

-Cole threw backstage to a development. Jeff Hardy was in pain as a medic tended to his knee. He asked for a brace because he said he couldn’t miss the match.

-Lucha House Party were heading toward the ring for their Smackdown Tag Team Title match. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro attacked them from behind with forearms, mouthed off, and left. Cole called it a cheapshot before the match. [c]

(2) CESARO & SHINSUKE NAKAMURA vs. LUCHA HOUSE PARTY (Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado w/Kalisto) – Smackdown Tag Team Title match

They showed a replay of Kalisto’s return last week. Cole threw to Miz & Morrison backstage who were watching the match. They showed them on an inset screen. They made some really rough jokes and puns a bout Lucha, Cesaro, and Nakamura. Graves said of course Miz & Morrison are watching, but they also like to play mind games and enjoy themselves. Dorado landed three moonsaults in a row on Nakamura, but Cesaro broke up the cover. (Being live, there’s less playing with sound levels, so the crowd noise is flat and disconnected from the peaks and valleys of the drama in the ring.) Metalik flew over the tope rope and went at Cesaro, but Cesaro didn’t catch him and kinda just flat-backed onto the floor. Nakamura slid to the floor and stomped on him. Graves said he can’t believe he’s still conscious. Back in the ring, Dorado rolled up Cesaro for a near fall. A minute later Cesaro countered a flying move by Dorado and rolled him up for the three count.

WINNERS: Cesaro & Nakamura in 6:00 to retain the Smackdown Tag Team Titles.

-After the match, Kalisto was upset about the loss and got in the face of Dorado. Metalik tried to play peacemaker.

(Keller’s Analysis: Solid action, as you’d expect, but not enough time to really amount to a substantial match. Not sure where the Kalisto thing is going, but him going heel feels weird but could result at least in some really good matches.)

-They went to Cole and Graves at ringside who recapped the Retribution brawl earlier. They showed footage of Styles during the melee attacking Jeff Hardy’s knee from behind.

-Kayla Braxton approached Styles, who defended his actions by saying he was more aggressive in defending WWE against Retribution than Hardy was, and Hardy happened to get in his way. He said Hardy’s career is a waste as usual. He walked away with smug self-satisfaction. He crossed paths with Sasha Banks and Bayley. He said they look almost as good as he does with those belts. They raised their belts and tapped them. Graves said he’ll ask Banks and Bayley the tough questions next. [c]

-Cole said they’re trending no. 1 in the world on Twitter as they flashed media headlines about ThunderDome.

-Kayla interviewed Mandy Rose who said she doesn’t know what’s going on in Sonya Deville’s head, but she needs to believe there’s still good in the world. She said they’ve been through so much together as best friends. She looked at the camera as she talked and said she believes the old Sonya is still there somewhere. She suggested they put everything behind them and get back to where they were. She said she’s choosing to see the good in her.

-Sasha Banks and Bayley made their way to the ring for an in-ring interview with Graves. He first asked if they were splitting up and they said in unison emphatically, “No!” Sasha said they will destroy Asuka and accused Graves of stirring the pot with his questions. Bayley said her volunteering to go first at Summerslam was “just a suggestion.” Banks took exception to that. “Are you trying to volunteer me again?” she said, sounding irritated. Bayley said they can each win no matter who goes first. Naomi’s music interrupted. She entered the ring and asked to face both of them. Sasha agreed, but asked how that would help solve who should wrestle Asuka first at Summerslam. Graves suggested a “Beat the Clock” challenge. Naomi dropkicked both of them as they were discussing who would face her first. Cole said Summerslam positioning is on the line next.

(Keller’s Analysis: Boy did this sound so rehearsed and recited. Graves’ cadence when he’s reciting lines is especially phony sounding, although nobody here was good.) [c]

-A Takeover 30 advertisement aired.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWTorch ’90s Pastcast” with Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[HOUR TWO]

(3) SASHA BANKS vs. NAOMI

Naomi scored a near fall at 3:00 after kicking her after leaping off the top rope. Banks went for a roll-up, but Naomi blocked it. Banks then put Naomi in the Bank Statement for the tapout win at 3:38.

WINNER: Banks at 3:38.

(Keller’s Analysis: What if Naomi won this match? Would they have counted down the clock to see if Bayley could last longer than she did?)

(4) BAYLEY vs. NAOMI

The clock began counting backwards from 3:38. Naomi caught Bayley with a Rear View for the win. Sasha smiled and celebrated at ringside. Graves pointed that out.

WINNER: Naomi in 2:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: A lot of Naomi’s moves and sequences still feel more performed than they should and often quite soft.)

-Asuka came out onto the stage and gloated. When Banks charged at her, Asuka kicked her, then charged to the ring and went after Bayley. Cole said that will be the first match out of the gate at Summerslam. Bayley fled and ran right past Sasha, who was on her back still writhing in pain.

-The trainer gave Hardy approval to wrestle since he could hop around on his legs. He said, “This one-legged man is going to become Intercontinental Champion again.”

-Cole plugged a Firefly Funhouse would be back later with Bray Wyatt, “the Fiend’s alter-ego.”

-Kayla interviewed Sonya. She said she has nothing to say to her and anything she says she’ll say to the entire world. Dana Brooke came up to her and said she’s sorry about all she went through this week. Sonya snarled and said it’s nothing she can’t handle. She slapped her.

(Keller’s Analysis: They’re definitely acknowledging the home invasion that made headlines this week.) [c]

-Sonya Deville walked out. She asked for her music to be cut once she got on the stage. She said Mandy is second-guessing her challenge for a haircut match. She asked what she wants. She said they should raise the stakes by making it a no-DQ match. She said the loser has to leave WWE. “Hair or no hair, I’m sick of looking at you.” She told her to bring her A-game and called her “bitch.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Hmm. That’s an unexpected twist. The hair stip is off and one of them is leaving WWE?)

-They went to a video package of highlights of the Wyatt-Strowman feud.

-Nikki Cross sat backstage and said Bliss seemed a little off. She said she’s different in some way she can’t put her finger on. She said Alexa is warm, caring, and funny – and that person is gone. “It scares me,” she said. “I just have a feeling that something terrible is about to happen.” She leaned back in her chair and got welled up with emotions.

-Cole said we have found out you’re never the same after you face The Fiend.

-Styles made his ring entrance. An inset soundbite aired with Daniel Bryan talking about how Styles wants to be a respected champion, but without facing the best unless they’re at their worst. He said that makes him a coward. He said he hopes Hardy will give WWE the Intercontinental Champion it truly deserves. Graves said, “You say cowardly, I say cagey.” [c]

(5) A.J. STYLES vs. JEFF HARDY – Intercontinental Title match

Hardy limped his way to the ring. The bell rang 26 minutes into the second hour. Styles focused on Hardy’s knee early. Hardy avoided a charging Styles, who tumbled to ringside and they cut to a break. [c]

Styles took control again. When Hardy mounted a comeback, Styles cut it off with an enzuigiri. Hardy went for a Phenomenal Forearm, but Hardy moved and punched him in the gut mid-air. Styles came back with a Calf Crusher. Hardy crawled over to the bottom rope to force a break. Styles kicked Hardy’s knee and set up a Styles Clash. Hardy hit Styles with his kneebrace to escape. Then he delivered a Twist of Fate. Graves said, “That’s not a brace, that’s a weapon!” Hardy climbed to the top rope and landed a Swanton Bomb for the three count. Cole called it a miraculous comeback. Graves said it’s an illegal weapon, not a miracle, and there should be an asterisk next to his title win.

WINNER: Hardy in 11:00 to capture the Intercontinental Title.

-Kayla interviewed Hardy mid-ring. She asked what it means to be crowned IC Champion again. He said a year ago he was in a dark place and didn’t think he could find a way out, but he came through. He said there is always hope things will get better and he couldn’t have done it without the fans. His music played. Cole congratulated him on being a five-time IC Champion.

-They showing Huskus Pigboy and another puppet interacting on the Funhouse set. [c]

-Backstage Styles was throwing a fit, complaining to Joseph Park. Kayla asked if he was overconfident going into the match. Styles was in a rage and Park looked completely disheveled and panicked.

-Cole plugged the return of Talking Smack on the WWE Network’s free tier tomorrow.

-Firefly Funhouse: Wyatt asked everyone to come close because he has to tell them something. “I love you!” he said. The puppets cheered. He talked about love, and how too much love can turn a field of flowers into a grotesque wasteland. He said, “Take Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss, for example.” He threw to a theater presentation of Braun and Alexa, starring Huskus and a puppet in a bad wig. The puppet playing Bliss said there’s still something special between them. Bray walked in and yelled cut. He was upset and crossed his arms. “What the freakin’ heck is going on in here, guys?” he said. “That is not at all how it went down.” The Bliss doll said she got lost in the moment. Bray told them both to get lost. Bray said, “Love can only lead to pain and suffering.” He said Fiend is built on rage and fueled by anger. He said he cannot wait to get his hands on Braun. Bray paused, smiled, and listened. Then he said, “What took you so long?” Braun then attacked him. [c]

-Cole threw to a fight going on between Braun and Fiend backstage. Braun threw Bray off the ledge of a loading dock. Graves said that’s a pretty significant fall. An ambulance backed up to Bray. “A frantic situation,” said Cole. “Bray Wyatt has not moved.” Medics lifted him onto the gurney. They strapped him down and wheeled him into the ambulance. Adam Pearce, from outside the ambulance, banged on it and yelled for them “Go!” and “Let’s move!” The ambulance stopped at the garage door. Pearce wondered what was going on. It backed up toward them. He wanted to know what was going on. A crowd gathered at the dock. The Fiend popped out of the back of the ambulance. He leaned into the camera, stuck out his tongue, and laughed.

(Keller’s Analysis: A lot of hocus-pocus and overacting, but I’m not sure it did anything to advance the storyline or build anticipation for Braun vs. Fiend. Were viewers supposed to feel sorry for Bray because Braun attacked him? Bray just yelled at the puppets for portraying the Braun-Bliss play with too much love, so he wasn’t sympathetic. I don’t really get it and I don’t think any of it revealed anything about where this is going. It was odd not having Bliss around as she’s been the best part of this.)