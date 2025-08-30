AEW COLLISION RESULTS (8/30): Jay Lethal vs. Hologram, Garcia vs. Blake Christian, Fletcher & Alexander vs. Ishii & O’Reilly, Big Bill vs. Juice, plus FTR, Toni Storm

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

AUGUST 30, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, PA. AT 2300 ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 916 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 916. The arena has a capacity of 1,300 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-The show started without music or pyro, just a cheering crowd as Tony Schiavone welcomed everyone to the show.

(1) DANIEL GARCIA (w/Matt Menard) vs. BLAKE CHRISTIAN (w/Lee Johnson)

Daniel Garcia’s music played immediately to bring him to the ring with “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard. Blake Christian was already waiting in the ring at Menard took his spot on commentary. The bell rang to start the match two minutes into the hour.

Jon Moxley suddenly appeared from the crowd and whispered something in Garcia’s ear. Moxley continued to talk to Garcia before leaving him. Garcia stared at Moxley as he returned through the crowd from whence he came.

Garcia started off with forearm strikes and chops before Blake came back with a single leg dropkick. Blake dodged Garcia in the corner and hit a springboard dropkick to the back. Garcia rolled to ringside, and Blake went for a sliding dropkick to the outside, but Gacia ducked it and connected with a big boot to the face.

Lee Johnson at ringside mocked Garcia’s lame signature dance. While Garcia was distracted, Blake nailed him with a suicide dive to the outside. Blake rammed Garcia’s head into the barricade and then landed a moonsault off of the barricade.

They returned to the ring and Blake strutted, in control of the match. Blake gouged at Garcia’s eyes before locking in a side headlock. Garcia lifted Blake up and executed a back suplex to escape the headlock.

The crowd chanted “Danny” as they traded forearms in the center of the ring, with Garcia getting the better end of it. Blake leapfrogged Garcia and landed a kick, but Garcia came back with loud overhand chops to Blake’s chest. Garcia landed a twisting neckbreaker and went for the pin, but Blake kicked out at two.

Blake came back and got a two count on a jackknife cover. Blake followed it up with a springboard diving DDT that drilled Garcia. Blake climbed to the top rope. Blake went for a 450 splash, but Garcia caught him in a guillotine as he came down.

Garcia lifted Blake to his feet in the guillotine and then released the hold. He set Blake up for a piledriver, lifted him up into position, and delayed for a moment before drilling Blake with the piledriver. Garcia made the cover and got the pin.

Winner: Daniel Garcia in 7:00

-After the match, Schiavone asked Garcia what Moxley said to him before the match. Garcia said we’re not talking about that and proceeded to challenge Moxley to another match next week. Marina and Wheeler Yuta appeared in the crowd. Wheeler took a mic and told Garcia to be careful what he wishes for before accepting his challenge. Yuta went on to say that since they already slayed the real American Dragon, they wouldn’t have any problem with him. The crowd explicitly chanted for Yuta to shut up as he and Marina exited through the crowd.

-The Conglomeration was backstage with Lexy. Ishii, O’Reilly, Hologram were standing opposite of Roderick Strong. Strong took exception to O’Reilly teaming with Ishii before O’Reilly said at least they’re getting their hands on the “Dong Phallus” family. O’Reilly said they’re not even real family like the Conglomeration.

(2) DON CALLIS FAMILY (Kyle Fletcher & Josh Alexander w/Don Callis) vs. THE CONGLOMERATION (Kyle O’Reilly & Tomohiro Ishii)

Kyle Fletcher entered with Josh Alexander and Don Callis behind him. As O’Reilly and Ishii entered, they showed a replay of Ishii coming to O’Reilly’s rescue last week, much to the chagrin of Roderick Strong.

The bell rang to start the match with O’Reilly and Fletcher 14 minutes into the hour. Alexander tagged in to quell the “let’s go Kyle” chants. Alexander countered a wristlock and grappled to the ground with O’Reilly. O’Reilly came back with an uppercut and made the tag to Ishii.

Alexander landed a series of forearms on Ishii, but they just powered him up. Ishii hit a forearm and shoulder block that knocked Alexander to ringside. Fletcher and Alexander chatted outside of the ring before Alexander rolled under the ropes.

Alexander hit a kick to the gut and a chop before tagging Fletcher in. Fletcher hit forearms to further power up Ishii. Fletcher finally connected with a forearm that actually stunned Ishii. Fletcher went for a scoop slam, but Ishii slipped out the back and tagged in O’Reilly.

The crowd was pumped because they could chant their Kyle vs Kyle chants. O’Reilly picked Fletcher’s ankle and landed a kick to the head. Fletcher went for a brainbuster, but O’Reilly escaped. Fletcher went for a sunset flip, but O’Rielly blocked it and went for an armbar. Fletcher blocked it, but O’Reilly transitioned into an ankle lock. Fletcher reached the ropes to break the hold.

O’Reilly tagged Ishii in and the two chopped away at Fletcher before landing a double roundhouse. Fletcher was bleeding above his eye as Ishii landed some hard chops and tagged O’Reilly back in. Alexander distracted O’Reilly on the apron, allowing Fletcher to land a running kick that knocked O’Reilly to ringside. Alexander attacked O’Reilly and Fletcher posed in the ring as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as O’Reilly hit Fletcher with a jawbreaker. Alexander tagged in and dropped O’Reilly with forearm. Alexander got O’Reilly onto his shoulders and climbed up to the middle rope. O’Reilly fought his way out of it and grabbed an armbar. Alexander knocked O’Reilly off and went for a moonsault, but O‘Reilly rolled out of the way. Alexander and O’Reilly took each other down with a double clothesline.

Fletcher and Ishii got the tag at the same time. Ishii beat Fletcher and Alexander with big chops and dropped Alexander with a shoulder tackle and then hit a huge pounce-styled shoulder tackle on Fletcher. Ishii set Fletcher up and drilled him with a brainbuster. Ishii hooked the leg, but Fletcher kicked out at two.

Ishii slipped out of a scoop slam attempt and then rocked Fletcher with a forearm. Ishii nailed Fletcher with a German suplex and then hit the ropes but ran right into a Michinoku Drive from Fletcher that left both men down in the ring.

Fletcher and Alexander tagged in and proceeded to trade forearms in the center of the ring. O’Reilly got the best of it until Alexander caught him with a kick. Alexander hit the ropes, but O’Reilly met him there with a jumping knee.

O’Reilly locked in a standing guillotine on Alexander. Alexander struggled and grabbed O’Reilly’s ankle, while in the guillotine, to apply an ankle lock. O’Reilly had to release the guillotine to roll out of the ankle lock. He picked Alexander’s ankle and put on his own ankle lock. Alexander rolled out of ankle lock, sending O’Reilly into the ropes where Fletcher met him with a kick from the outside. Alexander rolled O’Reilly up, but only got a two count.

O’Reilly came back with a knee, axe kick and forearm combination followed by a vertical suplex. O’Reilly went for the pin, but Alexander kicked out at two. O’Reilly tried to lock in an armbar, but Alexander resisted it. Fletcher entered to make the save, but Ihshii charged into the ring and knocked him out. Alexander struggled and got his foot on the bottom of the rope to break the hold.

Ishii tagged in and nailed Alexander with a Saito suplex. Ishii and O’Reilly hit Alexander with the high low move borrowed from Paragon. Ishii went for the pin, but Fletcher broke it up just in time. Fletcher and O’Reilly fought to ringside. O’Reilly went for a running dropkick against the barricade, but Fletcher dodged it and O’Reilly crashed into the barricade and a chair.

Fletcher grabbed Ishii’s ankle from the outside. Ishii dragged Fletcher into the ring and beat him down. Fletcher rolled into the corner, distracting the referee so Alexander could hit Ishii with a low blow. Alexander followed up with the C4 Spike piledriver. Alexander made the cover and got the win.

WINNERS: The Don Callis Family in 13:00

(White’s Take: Got the traditional Callis Family tag match out of the way early. Good to see them get the victory, keeping both the TNT champion and Josh Alexander strong. Sure, dirty win, but heels will do that from time to time. It was a good match, but Ishii’s “I eat forearms for breakfast to help power me through my day” schtick continues to wear thin. Also, not a fan of him casually using a brainbuster against Fletcher, who uses a brainbuster as his finish. Could you imagine if D’Lo Brown hit Steve Austin with a Stone Cold Stunner in 1997?)

-Backstage, Jaime Hayter and Thekla were brawling near the loading dock. Hayter seemed to be getting the better of it, slamming Thekla into some nearby recycling receptacles. Thekla managed to kick Hayter off as security and referees broke them up. Thekla shoved security off and jumped off the dock and hit Hayer with a crossbody. Hayter got back to her feet as security finally got them separated and they went to commercial. [c]

-Back from break, a video from earlier in the day air of Kip Sabian arguing with Mother Wayne. Killswitch showed up and grunted and growled. Sabian removed his sunglasses revealing a nasty looking bruised eye with recent stitches. Sabian said it’s Killswitch’s fault they lost at Forbidden Door. Mother Wayne played peacemaker, suggesting that Sabian go for a walk.

(3) JAY LETHAL vs. HOLOGRAM

Jay Lethal’s music played him to the ring, no Jeff Jarrett to be seen. Hologram made his glow-in-the-dark entrance. The bell rang and the match started 36 minutes into the hour. They went back and forth with shoulder blocks. Hologram countered a Lethal Injection attempt with a roll up for a one count.

Hologram acrobatically dodged Lethal in the corner three different times three different ways. They each tried a headlock like six times in a row until Lethal actually got one. Hologram used the ropes to flip out of it but run into a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker.

Lethal went for another tilt-a-whirl backbreaker but Hologram escaped it. Lethal went for a vertical suplex, but Hologram slipped out, ostensibly countering it, except he landed flat on his face. Lethal followed it up with a flapjack as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from commercial, Lethal was in control until Hologram landed an enziguri. Lethal came back with a sliding shot to the gut. Lethal tried to deadlift Hologram up for a suplex, but Hologram countered it with an inside cradle for a two count. Lethal came back with a snap suplex.

Hologram rolled to the floor and Lethal caught him with a dropkick as he climbed to the apron. Lethal followed up with a suicide dive to the outside. Lethal threw Hologram into the ring and celebrated, but for too long, as Hologram came flying in with a suicide dive of his own.

Back in the ring, Hologram hit a slam into a pin, but Lethal kicked out at two. Hologram went to the top rope and walked the ropes before leaping towards Lethal. But Lethal caught him with in the air and connected with the Lethal Combination backbreaker and flatliner. Lethal went for the top rope and went for a flying elbow drop, but Hologram dodged it and rolled Lethal up for a two count.

Hologram rolled Lethal into a kneebar, but Lethal countered it and put on a figure four. Hologram managed to make it to the ropes to break the hold. Lethal went for a powerbomb, but Hologram landed on his feet. Lethal hit a low kick and went for the Lethal Injection, but Hologram countered it into a backstabber. Hologram got Lethal onto his shoulders and slammed him down with a torture rack into a powerbomb. Hologram held on for the pin and got the three count.

WINNER: Hologram in 10:00

-As Hologram celebrated, his music started to glitch and the lights went out before some code came up on the screen. A red version of Hologram appeared on the screen briefly before everyone went normal again.

(White’s Take: Pretty good match, aside from Hologram literally falling on his face at one point, yielding some awkwardness. Not sure what the deal is with the glitches and Red Hologram. Is it an evil twin thing, or an alternate persona? Will we start to hear his thoughts out loud as he struggles with his impending madness?)

-They went to a video of Ricochet calling out the Hurt Syndicate. MVP appeared, saying that Ricochet succeeded in putting himself in an unwinnable situation. Ricochet said that they will respect them, because they demand it. [c]

(4) ALEX WINDSOR vs. ASHLEY VOX

They returned from commercial as Alex Windsor made her entrance. Her opponent, Ashely Vox, was waiting in the ring. The bell rang to start the match 5 minutes into the first hour. They two women locked up, with Windsor pushing Vox to the ground.

Vox came back with a dropkick, but Windsor came back with a fisherman’s buster. Windsor charged Box in the corner, but Vox dodged. Vox hit the ropes but ran into a blue thunder bomb from Windsor. Windsor followed up with a powerbomb and went straight into a sharpshooter. Vox tapped out quickly.

WINNER: Alex Windsor in 2:00

-After the match, Schiavone entered the ring and congratulated Windsor on her victory. He asked her about Mercedes’ comments from Dynamite. Windsor called her a “pissed off little woman.” Windsor reminded her that she tapped her out (despite Mercedes not being legal at the time). Windsor took exception to Mercedes’ bringing Ospreay into their feud, saying she crossed the line. Windsor went on to challenge Mercedes to “put her money where her mouth is.”

(White’s Take: That’s a squash. Windsor looked good, had crowd support, and cut a better promo than Mercedes; although that’s a pretty low bar.)

-They went to video from earlier in the day of Lexy with Mark Briscoe and Don Callis. Briscoe reiterated his challenge to Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Title, asking Callis for an answer. Fletcher said they’re busy, mentioning the Callis Family going for the world title. Callis said he’ll pick on of the “many, many” members of the Callis Family to go against Mark. Callis agreed that if he wins, he’ll get a shot at the TNT Title.

[HOUR TWO]

(5) FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. ADAM PRIEST & J.D. DRAKE

-FTR’s music played and was immediately met by boos from the crowd. FTR entered, without Stokely. J.D. Drake and Adam Priest actually got an entrance. The bell rang to start the match with Dax and Priest in the ring one minute past the hour.

Priest went for a back suplex, but Dax countered it into a side headlock. Dax dropped Priest with back-to-back shoulder tackles. Priest picked Dax’s ankle and dropped a few elbows on his knee before tagging in Drake.

Drake came in and continued to work on Dax’s knee. Priest tagged in an tried to take Dax down by the leg, but he blocked it and tagged in Cash. Dax and Cash beat Priest down in the corner and Cash followed it up with a European uppercut that dropped Priest.

Priest escaped a vertical suplex and took Cash down with a dropkick. Drake tagged in as Priest hit a snap suplex, and Drake followed up with senton atomico. Drake caught Cash with a chop that dropped him. Drake climbed to the top rope, but Dax swept out Drake’s feet as Cash distracted the ref. FTR was in control as they went to break. [c]

The returned from commercial as Drake connected with a big moonsault. Drake went for the pin, but Cash kicked out at two. Dax and Cash connected with Shatter Machine on Drake. Drake rolled out as Priest entered and took down Dax and Cash down with strikes.

Cash made a blind tag to Dax who came in with a stiff right hand that took Priest down. Dax continued to punch and chop Priest in the corner. Priest came back with chops, but Dax pushed him back into the corner for more chops and punches.

Priest reversed an Irish whip into the corner and caught Dax with a German suplex. Priest worked Dax with forearm shots, but Dax came back with a sudden left arm lariat. Dax repeatedly threw Priest into the ringpost shoulder first. Dax locked Priest into a Border City Stretch and Priest tapped out.

WINNERS: FTR in 7:00

-Cash took a mic after the match and called out Adam Copeland. He said it’s not about him, it’s about FTR. Cash lamented that they didn’t win the titles. He said Adam always wants to make it about himself. He said it’s about FTR’s legacy and they end it in Toronto.

Cash tried to hand the microphone to Dax, but he fumbled it, so the Philadelphia crowd politely let him know that he had made an error. FTR said Stokely isn’t with them because of Christian and Copeland. He said it should’ve been a dream match, He said they ruined it as the crowd chanted for him to shut up. Dax said he has to end Cope and Christian’s career in Toronto.

(White’s Take: Why is everybody always talking about ending peoples’ careers and lives, and taking everything, they have, up to and including their soul? The match was better than it should’ve been, the classic AEW seven minute, even-steven squash.)

-They threw to a video from ROH Death Before Dishonor of Sammy Guevara teaming with Rush to win the ROH tag team titles, officially joining LFI. [c]

-The returned from break, backstage with Lexy interviewing Don Callis with Alexander and Fletcher. Callis said he’s excited about Wednesday. Alexander said he was brought to the family to take out Kenny Omega. Fletcher said the Family is firing on all cylinders. He told everyone to bring their best Wednesday, ‘cause they’re not stepping aside for anybody.

(6) BIG BILL (w/Bryan Keith) vs. JUICE ROBINSON (w/Austin Gunn)

Big Bill marched to the ring with Bryan Keith to unfamiliar music. The lights went out to bring out the Bang Bang Gang to their entrance, even as Jay White and Colten Gunn were only present in cardboard form.

The bell rang and the match started 23 minutes into the second hour. Bill lifted Juice up and easily set him onto the turnbuckle. Bill backed up and Juice hopped down. Juice locked in a side headlock, but Bill punched his way out of it.

Bill dropped Juice with a shoulder block and went for an elbow drop, but Juice dodged it and locked in the side headlock again. This time, Bill lifted Juice up for a high back suplex. Bill connected with suplex, but Juice held onto the headlock. Bill elbowed his way out of it and shot Juice off of the ropes. Bill leapfrogged, dropped down, and then nailed Juice with a big boot as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Bill lifted Juice up at ringside and slammed him face first into structural support post. Bill tried to do it again, but Juice slipped off and rammed Bill into the post. Back in the ring, Juice ran into a clothesline followed by an elbow drop from Bill. Bill made the cover, but Juice kicked out at two.

Bill lifted Juice up into a bearhug and squeezed the life out of him. Juice elbowed his way down to his feet, and bit Bill (presumably on the ear) to break the hold. Juice set Bill up in the corner and delivered a kneebreaker. Juice kicked at Bill’s legs and took him down with a dropkick to the knees.

Juice hit a combination of jabs on Bill as he was down on one knee. Juice went for the big left, but Bill countered it by grabbing him by the throat. Bill pushed Juice back into the corner but ran into a boot from Juice. Juice followed up with the big left cross that dropped Bill. Juice went for the pin, but Bill kicked out at two.

Juice climbed to the top rope. Bryan Keith tried to knock him off the turnbuckle, but Juice jumped off the ropes and knocked Keith off of the apron with a clothesline. However, Juice turned around right into a big swinging sidewalk slam from Bill. Bill made the cover and got the win.

WINNER: Big Bill in 10:00

(White’s Take: Fine match, not sure where they’re going with Bill and Juice, or if they’re just in a holding pattern until they can get Colten and/or Switchblade back.)

-They went backstage to SkyFlight from earlier in the day. They celebrated their undefeated status before Darius said they need to get serious, since Shane Taylor promotions have the ROH trios title, even though SkyFlight beat them.

-A video aired of Gabe Kidd attacking Darby after Dynamite. Kidd narrated his history, noting that he and the Death Riders are not scared of death. Gabe told Darby to meet him next week, where he’ll take Darby’s soul. [c]

-They returned from commercial with a video of Darby skateboarding to Punk music. Darby said he and Tony Hawk are building a skatepark in Alabama. He jumped a four-wheeler as he told people to donate to the cause. Definitely not a promo, as he didn’t address anything wrestling-wise.

(7) “TIMELESS” TONI STORM & MINA SHIRAKAWA & QUEEN AMINATA vs. BILLIE STARKZ & JULIA HART & SYKE BLUE

The screen went black and white (and red) to bring out “Timeless” Toni Storm. The crowd clapped along and Toni danced in the ring as Mina Shirakawa made her entrance. Queen Aminata entered and kissed Mina and Toni on the cheeks face.

Billie Starkz made her upbeat entrance followed by the dark, gothic entrance of Julia Hart and Skye Blue. The match started when the bell rang 44 minutes into the second hour with Toni and Blue starting out.

Toni took Blue to the mat with a side headlock takedown. Blue countered into a headlock and tagged in Starkz. Starkz hit a forearm, and Toni came back with a forearm of her own. Starkz rammed Toni face first into her knee, but Toni came back with a pendulum backbreaker.

Toni tagged in Mina and they hit a double back elbow on Starkz. Mina executed a tornillo onto a downed Starkz off of Toni’s back. Mina made the cover, but Starkz kicked out at two. Aminata tagged in and set up for a suplex, but Starkz countered with an inside cradle for a two count. Starkz tagged in Julia who took down Aminata with a tilta-a-whirl armbar.

Julia charged Aminata in the corner but ran into a forearm. Aminata hit a snap suplex followed by her new signature swinging neckbreaker / Bubba bomb move. She transitioned in the Chocolate Kisses. Blue tried to break it up, but Toni entered and took her out. Starkz tried the same but Mina entered to handle her, throwing Starkz to ringside.

Mina held Julia in the ropes so Toni could knock her to the floor with the running hip attack. Aminata followed up with a kick from the apron. Toni and Aminata held Blue, Julia, and Starkz in place as Mina climbed to the ropes. Mina hit all three with a flying crossbody to the floor as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Julia went for a mooonault from the top rope, but Aminata dodged. Aminata nailed Julia with the swinging fisherman suplex leaving both women down and crawling for the tag.

Toni and Blue tagged in simultaneously, and Toni took Blue down with a German suplex followed by a running hip attack in the corner. Julia ran in, but Toni caught her with a drop toe hold right into Blue.

Blue came out of nowhere with a jackknife cover, but Toni kicked out at two. Toni came back with her double choke bomb into the pin. The ref was distracted by Julia, but eventually made the count and Starkz broke up the pin at two.

Mina took Starkz down with an elbow shot, Julia took Mina down with a back leg trip, Aminata hit Julia with a double chop to the chest, and Blue hit Aminata with a swinging fisherman’s neckbreaker. Blue and Toni traded forearms until Blue landed a high knee.

Blue hit the ropes, but Toni followed her and took Blue down with a running clothesline. Blue and Toni were down as they showed Julia bleeding from the nose, reaching out for the tag. Blue made the desperately slow crawl to tag in Julia while Toni laid still until the last second and dove to tag in Mina.

Mina took Julia down with a slingblade and followed up with a back leg trip. Mina wrapped Julia’s legs up in a cloverleaf, lifted her upright and snapped her down into a sort of a grounded backstabber. Mina set up for a figure four, but Julia kicked her out of it.

Mina connected with a spinning forearm and then locked in the figure four on Julia. Mina wrenched at Julia’s legs as Toni and Aminata hit Starkz with a double suplex on the outside. Blue slid into the ring and rolled Mina and Julia over, reversing the figure four, putting the pressure onto Mina.

Blue hit Toni and Aminata with kicks from the apron as Mina reached the ropes to break up the reversed figure four. Julia tagged in Blue, and they set up for their double team finisher. But Mina fought out, hitting a backfist on Julia and kick to Blue. Blue tagged in Starkz, who climbed to the top rope.

Starkz leapt into the ring, but Mina ducked under her. Starkz landed on her feet but turned around into a spinning backfist from Mina. Mina set Starkz up and drilled her with the Glamorous Driver. Mina made the cover and got the three count.

WINNERS: Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa & Queen Aminata in 11:00

(White’s Take: Good, Collision-style main event. Nice to see Toni Storm in a match. She’s likely the biggest star on this show, although we were denied the privilege of a classic Toni promo to go along with her match.)

-Mina barely had time to smile before Thekla blindsided her in the ring. Aminata entered to break it up, but Julia and Blue took her down. The full Triangle of Madness beat everyone down. Toni entered to try and break it up, but the numbers got to her as well.

Blue and Julia hit her with a double gourdbuster and then nailed her with a double thrust kick. Thekla did her spider pose and leveled Toni with a spear. They hit the double gourdbuster, thrust kick, and spear combo on Mina as well. Aminata got those exact three moves as well.

Nigel mentioned that Jamie Hayter must not be in the building. Toni Schiavone ran down the matches on the upcoming episode of Dynamite as Triangle of Madness posed in the ring over the beaten bodies of Toni Storm, Queen Aminata and Mina Shirakawa as they went off the air.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Typical Collision. Any match where you can’t pick the winner is also a match where it doesn’t really matter who wins. There were a couple of seven-minute squashes, a legit, actual squash match, good wrestling throughout, decent-if-skippable promos, and tidbits of storyline developments. However, with the exception of Toni Storm, there remains a dearth of star power on Collision. Moxley appearing next week to face Garcia will help, but getting the likes of Hangman, MJF, Omega, Okada, and/or The Hurt Syndicate would keep Collision from drifting too far into Thunder territory.