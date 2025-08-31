News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 8/30 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-16-2007): Hot Five Stories of the Week including SNME from MSG including Evander Holyfield and Steve Austin (25 min.)

August 31, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Aug. 16, 2007 featuring McNeill discussing these topics:

  • A look at some big indy shows including the Briscoes vs. El Generico (Sami Zayn) & Kevin Owens
  • Hot Five Stories of the Week including SNME from MSG including Evander Holyfield
  • Question of the Week on who Umaga should beat up
  • And much more

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025