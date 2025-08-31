VIP PODCAST 8/30 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-16-2007): Hot Five Stories of the Week including SNME from MSG including Evander Holyfield and Steve Austin (25 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Aug. 16, 2007 featuring McNeill discussing these topics:
- A look at some big indy shows including the Briscoes vs. El Generico (Sami Zayn) & Kevin Owens
- Hot Five Stories of the Week including SNME from MSG including Evander Holyfield
- Question of the Week on who Umaga should beat up
- And much more
