VIP PODCAST 8/31 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: AEW PPVs coming to HBO Max, AEW Forbidden Door review, more (102 min.)

August 31, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:

  • 00:00 Introduction and Episode Overview
  • 00:59 Speculations on AEW Pay-Per-View on HBO Max
  • 08:53 Forbidden Door Review:
  • 42:28 Return of Jamie Hayter
  • 55:30 All Out Main Attraction: Copeland and Christian vs. FTR
  • 01:06:06 Women’s World Title Match: Toni Storm vs. Athena
  • 01:12:59 Men’s World Title Match: MJF vs. Adam Page
  • 01:20:04 Main Event: Lights Out Cage Match
  • 01:23:30 Post-Match Analysis
  • 01:31:37 Final Thoughts

