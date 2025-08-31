VIP PODCAST 8/31 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: AEW PPVs coming to HBO Max, AEW Forbidden Door review, more (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:
- 00:00 Introduction and Episode Overview
- 00:59 Speculations on AEW Pay-Per-View on HBO Max
- 08:53 Forbidden Door Review:
- 42:28 Return of Jamie Hayter
- 55:30 All Out Main Attraction: Copeland and Christian vs. FTR
- 01:06:06 Women’s World Title Match: Toni Storm vs. Athena
- 01:12:59 Men’s World Title Match: MJF vs. Adam Page
- 01:20:04 Main Event: Lights Out Cage Match
- 01:23:30 Post-Match Analysis
- 01:31:37 Final Thoughts
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.