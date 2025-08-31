VIP PODCAST 8/31 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: AEW PPVs coming to HBO Max, AEW Forbidden Door review, more (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:

00:00 Introduction and Episode Overview

00:59 Speculations on AEW Pay-Per-View on HBO Max

08:53 Forbidden Door Review:

42:28 Return of Jamie Hayter

55:30 All Out Main Attraction: Copeland and Christian vs. FTR

01:06:06 Women’s World Title Match: Toni Storm vs. Athena

01:12:59 Men’s World Title Match: MJF vs. Adam Page

01:20:04 Main Event: Lights Out Cage Match

01:23:30 Post-Match Analysis

01:31:37 Final Thoughts

