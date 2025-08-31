WWE CLASH IN PARIS RESULTS (8/31): Keller’s report on John Cena vs. Logan Paul, Seth vs. CM Punk vs. LA Knight vs. Jey Uso, Reigns vs. Bronson Reed, Lynch vs. Nikki Bella

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE CLASH IN PARIS REPORT

AUGUST 31, 2025

PARIS, FRANCE AT PARIS LA DEFENSE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK (U.S.), NETFLIX (Int.)

Announcers: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE WWE CLASH IN PARIS POST-SHOW…

On the PWTorch YouTube Channel tonight, PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair & Paul Weigle will go live right after the WWE Clash in Paris. We’ll be incorporating live viewer comments into the show so join us LIVE!

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps. This Clash in Paris Post-show will be on the PWTorch Dailycast feed.

VIP MEMBER EXCLUSIVE VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

https://streamyard.com/y5ujxd7c3e

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine). This is a private link, so don’t share. It’s just for VIP members at this time.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER CLASH IN PARIS TONIGHT: CLICK HERE

-They started with a preview video package. Michael Cole introduced the show as a camera panned the audience. He touted a crowd of over 30,000 and said they were in the largest indoor arena in France and it was the first-ever live PLE in France.

(1) ROMAN REIGNS vs. BRONSON REED (w/Paul Heyman)

Fans sang Roman’s name after his ring entrance. The announcers noted that Reigns says he wrestles for championships, not sneakers. The bell rang 14 minutes into the hour. Fans chanted “OTC!” before they locked up. Heyman had sneakers hanging around his neck as he watched from ringside. Cole said Heyman accompanied Reigns during his long title reign.

They locked up. Reed shoved Reigns and then flexed in self-satisfaction. A couple minutes later, Reigns lifted Reed onto his shoulders. Reigns feel backwards and Reed landed on him. Reigns rolled to ringside. Reed then took a running leap off the ring apron and shoulder tackled Reigns at ringside. Then he slammed him on the announce desk. Reigns fought back and rammed Reed into the ringpost several times at 7:00.

Reed took over in the ring and settled into a head twist on the mat. When Reigns escaped, Reed switched to a chinlock. The announcers said Heyman has coached Reed to anticipate and counter all of Reigns’s moves. Barrett talked about Reed’s growth since he first arrived in NXT. Reigns powered out at 14:00 and then avoided a corner splash by Reed.

Reigns hit Reed mid-ring with some standing lariats. Reed absorbed them, but eventually Reigns knocked him to the floor. He pursued Reed and landed a Drive By and then rammed him into the ringpost. Reigns went for a Suyoerman Punch, but Reed countered with a uranage and a senton for a near fall at 16:00.

Reed countered a Superman Punch into a Death Valley Driver for a two count. When Reed dove through the ropes, he swung at Reed with a Superman Punch. Cole said he wasn’t sure if he got all of it. Reigns landed a mid-ring Superman Punch for a two count.