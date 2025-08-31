VIP PODCAST 8/31 – WWE Clash in Paris PLE Roundtable: Keller & Fann & Martin review Cena vs. Logan, Roman vs. Reed, Becky vs. Nikki, Seth vs. Knight vs. Jey vs. Punk, more (37 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering WWE’s Clash in Paris PLE, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Todd Martin and Rich Fann. They analyze the show start to finish from Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed to John Cena vs. Logan Paul and finally the Fatal Four-way for the WWE Title.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com