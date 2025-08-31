FREE PODCAST 8/31 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk Cody’s future, Sting-Seth-Cena, Lesnar-Undertaker, Ziggler-Lana-Summer saga, more (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (9-1-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell to discuss with live callers big happenings on Raw with Sting, Seth Rollins, and John Cena looking ahead of Night of Champions, where Brock Lesnar and Undertaker were headed between then and WM32, Dolph Ziggler-Lana-Summer Rae saga, and more.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they talked about the Divas Beat the Clock Challenge, why not Charlotte Flair, ROH-New Japan dynamic, NXT Takeover Wednesday edition, Cody Rhodes’s future, and more.

