FREE PODCAST 8/31 – WKPWP NXT on USA Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (9-2-2020) Wells and Stoup cover the four-way Ironman match and its polarizing pacing, how Kross’s injury may have influenced plans, more (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (9-2-2020), we flash back to the “PWT Talks NXT” episode featuring PWTorch’s Kelly Wells and Tom Stoup discussing the four-way Ironman match and its polarizing pacing, how Karrion Kross’s injury may have influenced plans, and more.
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.