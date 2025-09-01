VIP PODCAST 8/31 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-17-2007): Keller & Mitchell on WWE’s response to Congress inquiry, TNA-Congress, Missing Link, Crush, NWA Fanfest, more (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Aug. 17 and 18, 2007 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:
- Analysis of the Washington Post article, WWE’s letter response to Congress, TNA being sent a letter from Congress, and more related topics
- The careers of The Missing Link and Crush
- Bruce’s weekend at NWA Fanfest with tons of first-person stories
- Rapid-fire current events analysis
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.