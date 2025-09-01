FREE PODCAST 9/1 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & McNeill on Miz’s rise, WM27, what’s next for Nexus, Mick Foley, Goldust, bloopers, bad outfits (94 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to an episode of the PWTorch Livecast from Aug. 25, 2010. PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Pat McNeill took calls for an hour on a variety of subjects including what’s next for NXT, Mick Foley’s fall as a promo guy, WrestleMania 27 prospective main events, Miz’s path to the main events, Smackdown’s roster on SyFy, and more.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed MMA’s promoting tactics and answer emails questions on Goldust, WWE’s directing, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com