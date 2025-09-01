FREE PODCAST 9/1 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & McNeill on Miz’s rise, WM27, what’s next for Nexus, Mick Foley, Goldust, bloopers, bad outfits (94 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to an episode of the PWTorch Livecast from Aug. 25, 2010. PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Pat McNeill took calls for an hour on a variety of subjects including what’s next for NXT, Mick Foley’s fall as a promo guy, WrestleMania 27 prospective main events, Miz’s path to the main events, Smackdown’s roster on SyFy, and more.
In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed MMA’s promoting tactics and answer emails questions on Goldust, WWE’s directing, and more.
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.