VIP PODCAST 9/1 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-18-2007): ROH DVD reviews including Nigel McGuinness vs. Morishima, Colt Cabana’s final appearance (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Aug. 18, 2007 podcast with PWTorch columnists James Caldwell and Sean Radican discussing the week in ROH news plus a review of the ROH “Fighting Spirit” DVD featuring Morishima vs. Nigel McGuinness.

Then, the Aug. 19, 2007 podcast with PWTorch columnist James Caldwell and PWTorch contributor Jamie Penick to discuss the “Good Times, Great Memories” ROH DVD featuring Colt Cabana’s final appearance for the promotion.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com