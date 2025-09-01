FREE PODCAST 9/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Javier Machado talks Clash in Paris, what’s going on on Smackdown, Zayn wins gold, more (36 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series "Acknowledging WWE," Javier Machado acknowledges:
- Clash in Paris preview
- Three Men and a Heel: Rollins vs. Knight vs. Punk vs. Jey
- Surprisingly fun kaiju flick: Reed vs. Reigns
- The Devil Wears Wrestling Boots: Logan Paul vs. John Cena
- The Rocky movie no one liked: Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella
- Itchy and Scratchy the Movie: Sheamus vs. Rusev
- I don’t have a good movie reference for this one: Wyatt Six vs. Street Profits
- And what’s going on on Smackdown
- Zayn wins gold
- Orton sidetracks Drew’s quest for Cody’s gold
- Jade vs. Stratton is happening again
- Black and Priest promise the violence will escalate
- And more…
