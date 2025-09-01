FREE PODCAST 9/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Javier Machado talks Clash in Paris, what’s going on on Smackdown, Zayn wins gold, more (36 min.)

News Ticker

September 1, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado acknowledges:

  • Clash in Paris preview
  • Three Men and a Heel: Rollins vs. Knight vs. Punk vs. Jey
  • Surprisingly fun kaiju flick: Reed vs. Reigns
  • The Devil Wears Wrestling Boots: Logan Paul vs. John Cena
  • The Rocky movie no one liked: Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella
  • Itchy and Scratchy the Movie: Sheamus vs. Rusev
  • I don’t have a good movie reference for this one: Wyatt Six vs. Street Profits
  • And what’s going on on Smackdown
  • Zayn wins gold
  • Orton sidetracks Drew’s quest for Cody’s gold
  • Jade vs. Stratton is happening again
  • Black and Priest promise the violence will escalate
  • And more…

