VIP PODCAST 9/1 – Greg Parks Outloud! Looking at the injuries that have ravaged the top of AEW’s babyface roster and who could be turned to help add depth (24 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show looks at the injuries to Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, and others that have left the babyface side of AEW’s roster, especially at the top, looking shallow, plus who could be turned to help out the situation.
